Seplat Energy operations stalled by senior staff strike

Keypoints

Members of PENGASSAN have commenced an indefinite strike across all Seplat Energy assets in Nigeria.

The industrial action affects onshore and offshore operations, joint ventures, and administrative offices.

Seplat accounts for roughly 7% to 9% of Nigeria’s total liquid production, making the stoppage a significant threat to national output.

Essential safety and power functions are being maintained, but exports and production reporting have been suspended.

Main Story

According to a report by Reuters, operations at Seplat Energy, Nigeria’s largest independent oil producer, hit a standstill on Friday as senior staff began an indefinite strike. The news agency reported that the move came at a sensitive time for the Nigerian economy, as the government faced mounting pressure to increase crude oil production and bolster foreign exchange earnings amid rising global prices.

Reuters noted that the company, which averaged over 131,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, had set a target to reach 155,000 barrels daily this year. The report highlighted that any prolonged disruption to these operations could significantly hamper Nigeria’s ability to meet its supply outlook, particularly as the country supported the ramp up of the Dangote refinery. It was further detailed that while senior staff had walked off the job, less skilled workers belonging to a separate union were not currently participating in the industrial action.

The Issues

The conflict centers on a breakdown in negotiations between the company and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). Specifically, the parties failed to reach an agreement on the 2026 collective bargaining document. Beyond the contract, the union cited unresolved staff welfare concerns as a primary driver for the walkout.

What’s Being Said

“The action is until further notice,” PENGASSAN stated in letters addressed to the Seplat CEO.

stated in letters addressed to the Seplat CEO. The union noted the strike followed a “breakdown in talks over a 2026 collective bargaining agreement and staff welfare issues.”

noted the strike followed a “breakdown in talks over a 2026 collective bargaining agreement and staff welfare issues.” PENGASSAN stated its members would “suspend most operations, including production reporting and export activities.”

What’s Next

Market analysts will monitor the duration of the strike to assess the total impact on Nigeria’s daily oil export volumes.

Investors are awaiting a formal response or statement from Seplat Energy leadership regarding the union’s claims.

Potential intervention by the Ministry of Labour or the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission may occur to broker a resolution.

Bottom Line

The strike places a major portion of Nigeria’s independent oil production at risk, potentially tightening domestic supply and impacting the government’s revenue targets during a period of high global demand.