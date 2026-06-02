Key points

Nanotechnology has the capacity to transform Nigeria’s textile industry by producing advanced technical fabrics for defence, healthcare, and industrial applications.

Implementing nano-based fertilizers, pesticides, and climate-resilient varieties can help revive domestic cotton farming and improve agricultural productivity.

Infusing antimicrobial nanomaterials into fabrics can create self-disinfecting textiles suitable for hospital beddings, laboratory coats, and aprons.

Graphene-enhanced nanotextiles can create stronger, lightweight, and less bulky fabrics suitable for military bulletproof protective wear.

Expert researchers are advocating for clear policies, funding, and collaboration to move these laboratory innovations into the commercial market.

Main Story

Prof. Lateef Agbaje, a nanotechnology expert says nanotechnology has the potential to transform Nigeria’s textile industry through the production of advanced technical fabrics for healthcare, defence and industrial use.

Agbaje, also Head of the NANO+ Group at Ladoke Akinola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State said this on Tuesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja. He said it was unfortunate that Nigeria still imported more than 60 per cent of the clothes used locally in spite its history of high production of cotton. According to him, nanotechnology can help revive cotton farming through the development of climate-resilient cotton varieties as well as nano-based fertilisers and pesticides to improve productivity.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. The professor further said that nanotechnology could also improve textile functionality by making fabrics waterproof, fire-resistant, lightweight and self-cleaning.

According to him, some nanotextiles are hydrophobic and can repel water, while others have improved thermal stability that makes them resistant to fire. Agbaje said his team observed that fabrics infused with nano-materials became lighter in weight without losing strength, thereby improving comfort and usage. He said that nano-textiles could also block harmful ultraviolet radiation, making them useful for military and paramilitary uniforms exposed to prolonged sunlight.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. The expert said studies involving graphene-enhanced nanotextiles had also demonstrated stronger fabrics that could be adapted for lightweight bulletproof protective wear.

Agbaje said advanced that nanotextiles could additionally improve camouflage, dust resistance and waterproofing for military and industrial applications. Agbaje urged the Federal Government to develop clear cut policies and provide adequate funding to support nanotechnology research and commercialisation. He also advocated stronger collaboration among researchers, government and the private sector to move innovations from laboratories to the market.

The Issues

Overcoming Nigeria’s heavy reliance on garment imports, which currently exceed 60 per cent of locally used clothing despite a rich history of cotton production.

Securing targeted federal funding and comprehensive national policies to support advanced nanotechnology research and commercialization.

Bridging the gap between academic laboratories and commercial marketplaces through structured collaboration among researchers, government, and private enterprises.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the potential socioeconomic advantages of restoring the domestic manufacturing sector through advanced technological means, Prof. Lateef Agbaje stated: “The textile industry once employed millions of Nigerians. Reviving it through nanotechnology will create jobs, stimulate economic growth and improve social stability,”

Explaining how the functional concepts of self-killing potential protect users from bacterial exposure, Agbaje noted: “We thought of infusing nanoparticles into fabrics in such a way that even when they are exposed to germs, the textile itself will have self-killing potential.”

Enumerating the daily hospital equipment and personal apparel that would benefit from localized antimicrobial integration, he said: “Such fabrics can be used for hospital bedding’s, lab coats, aprons, socks.”

Detailing how microbial growth interacts with sweat to produce odor, and how nanomaterials counteract this cycle over time, he observed: “You know, when you wear your socks over time, you have this foul odour because microorganisms are able to grow, when there is a presence of sweat, in the form of moisture. If there is the presence of these nano materials, they will kill the organisms and one can wear it for an extended period of time because it is an antimicrobial textile,”

Describing the design possibility of using graphene-enhanced material to replace heavy, cumbersome security equipment, he told NAN: “You can have a bulletproof vest that is not bulky. It can look like an ordinary vest while still offering protection,”

What’s Next

Research groups like the NANO+ Group will continue laboratory testing on hydrophobic, fire-resistant, and ultraviolet-blocking nanotextiles.

Stakeholders will seek to establish deeper partnerships between the private sector and researchers to move advanced fabric concepts to the open market.

Advocacy efforts will continue toward prompting the Federal Government to outline protective policies and financing mechanisms for domestic nanotechnology.

Bottom Line

To address a manufacturing decline that leaves Nigeria importing over 60 per cent of its clothing, nanotechnology experts are calling for federal funding and cross-sector collaboration to integrate advanced, self-disinfecting, and bulletproof nanomaterials into local fabrics while utilizing nano-pesticides to revitalize domestic cotton farming.