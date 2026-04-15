EU set to launch age verification app to strengthen online protection for Children

Key points

European Union finalises age-verification app aimed at protecting minors online.

Seven EU countries already committed to integrating the tool into national systems.

Concerns grow over cyberbullying and addictive social media design targeting young users.

Main story

The European Union is set to roll out a new age-verification application designed to enhance the protection of children online, as part of broader efforts to regulate digital platforms and safeguard minors.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday that the app is technically ready and will be made available in the coming weeks.

Speaking in Brussels, she described the current online environment for children as “extremely worrying,” citing rising cases of cyberbullying and harmful digital exposure.

According to her, one in six children in Europe experiences online bullying, while one in eight admits to bullying others—figures that underscore the urgency of regulatory intervention.

The initiative comes amid growing calls across Europe for stricter age controls on social media platforms, many of which have been criticised for failing to adequately verify users’ ages.

Von der Leyen said several countries—including France, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, and Ireland—have already pledged to integrate the verification tool into their national digital systems.

The issues

The absence of a reliable and privacy-compliant age verification system has long posed a challenge within the EU, where strict data protection laws—such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—limit how user data can be collected and processed.

At the same time, concerns have intensified over the psychological and social impact of digital platforms on young users, particularly in relation to cyberbullying, screen addiction, and exposure to inappropriate content.

Experts also point to the design of many platforms—featuring endless scrolling, short-form videos, and highly personalised content—as contributing to compulsive usage patterns among minors.

What’s being said

Ursula von der Leyen warned that the structure of modern social media platforms is not conducive to healthy child development.

“Social media platforms offer highly addictive designs… infinite scrolling that is feeding the addiction, short videos for snap attention spans, and highly personalised content,” she said.

“This environment does not benefit young developing minds.”

She called for a harmonised European approach to regulating online safety for children, urging more member states to adopt the new verification system.

What’s next

The European Commission is expected to roll out the app across member states in phases, with early adopters integrating it into national systems.

An expert group is also working on additional recommendations to strengthen child online protection, with findings expected by the summer of 2026.

Further regulatory measures, including minimum age requirements for social media usage, are likely to follow as part of a coordinated EU-wide framework.

Bottom line

The EU’s planned age-verification app marks a significant step towards tightening online safety for children. However, its success will depend on widespread adoption, effective enforcement, and balancing protection with privacy rights in an increasingly digital society.