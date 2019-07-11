Senate to Protect Domestic Airlines from Foreign Competitors

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday resolved to curb the dominance of foreign airlines in Nigeria, a development that it said may send many indigenous airlines into extinction.

Consequently, the Senate resolved to summon the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transport, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

They are to explain to the Senate why foreign airlines were allowed to fly multiple routes within Nigeria to mop up passengers, which is not allowed in other countries.

Deliberating on a motion by Sen Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South) and 20 others, the Senate directed all foreign airlines operating in Nigeria to provide the statistics of Nigerians in their employment as well as encourage them to employ more Nigerians and partner with indigenous airlines.

Senators also urged the Nigerian government to give the indigenous airlines necessary support and protection to keep them afloat.

They equally resolved to invite the indigenous airline operators to explain to the Senate the challenges they faced in the Nigerian aviation industry as well as to point the way forward.

President of the Senate Dr. Ahmad Lawan while ruling on the motion, commended the sponsor Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, for his patriotic service to the nation.

