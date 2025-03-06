Senate Must Remain A Place Of Honour, Not Controversy – Remi Tinubu

The Nigerian First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has emphasised that the Senate chamber should uphold its integrity, stating that it is a place of honour, not controversy.

Her statement comes amid the sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking ahead of International Women’s Day, Tinubu urged Nigerian women to assert themselves in leadership, stressing that respect and dignity should be upheld in public office.

“I believe the Senate is handling the matter appropriately. It is a matured chamber that should be treated with respect,” she stated.

Drawing from her 12-year tenure as a senator, she advised women to maintain their self-worth in political and professional spaces.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges has dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition against Akpabio, citing procedural and legal constraints.