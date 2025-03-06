Senate Recommends Six-Month Suspension For Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct has recommended a six-month suspension for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged violations of Senate rules.

According to the committee’s report, presented by its chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, the suspension is set to take effect from March 6, 2025.

The recommendations include:

Locking her office and barring her from the National Assembly premises.

Withholding her salary and those of her legislative aides.

Restricting her from representing Nigeria in any official capacity as a senator.

Allowing her to submit a written apology, which may lead to a review of the suspension.

The Senate is expected to vote on these recommendations, which, if approved, will strip Akpoti-Uduaghan of all legislative privileges for the suspension period.

The development comes as the Kogi Central senator resubmitted a petition alleging sexual harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio—this time backed by signatures from her constituents.

During Thursday’s plenary, Akpoti-Uduaghan was asked whether the case was already in court, to which she responded negatively. Following protocol, the petition was formally submitted and referred to the Ethics Committee for investigation, with a four-week deadline to report back to the Senate.

This marks the second time Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised the sexual harassment allegations in the Senate chamber.