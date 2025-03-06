Gunmen Attack Ogun Community, Kill One as Police Launch Investigation

The Ogun State Police Command has condemned a deadly attack on Osuke Village, Ota, where unidentified gunmen stormed the community, killing a 24-year-old man, Saheed Jinadu Shoboyede.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Thursday, described the attack as “senseless and brutal,” assuring that law enforcement authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to track down those responsible and bring them to justice.

According to police reports, the incident was reported by Olusoji Jinadu of Iju Mosque Compound, Osuke Ota. He recounted that on February 27, around 8:00 a.m., a group of armed hoodlums, allegedly led by a man identified as Elijah, stormed the Muslim Prayer Ground in the village, firing indiscriminately and throwing residents into panic.

During the attack, Shoboyede was shot and later rushed to the State General Hospital, Ota, where a doctor on duty confirmed him dead. His remains have been preserved for an autopsy as part of the ongoing police investigation.

Police operatives who visited the crime scene recovered three expended cartridges and two spent AK-47 rounds, further highlighting the violent nature of the assault.

CSP Odutola reassured residents of the police command’s commitment to public safety and security, urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement by providing any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“Anyone with relevant information should contact the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency lines,” she added.

The police have intensified efforts to track down the attackers, as concerns grow over the rising wave of criminal activities in the state.