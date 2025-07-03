Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Full Timeline Of The Diddy Federal Sex Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once revered as a titan of the music industry, has undergone a devastating fall from grace as he faces a cascade of civil lawsuits and, now, a landmark federal criminal conviction. The saga that began with explosive accusations in 2023 has culminated in a partial guilty verdict in a New York courtroom in July 2025.

This report provides a comprehensive overview—from the first lawsuit filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act to the recent federal verdict—and outlines everything known so far about the complex legal journey of one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures.

The Beginning: Civil Lawsuits Emerge Against Diddy (2023–2024)

The wave of legal trouble began on November 16, 2023, when R&B singer and Diddy’s former partner, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit alleging a decade of sexual abuse, physical violence, and coercion. She claimed that Combs raped her in 2018 after she attempted to end their relationship. Within 24 hours of filing, the lawsuit was settled privately, though Combs denied all wrongdoing.

This opened the floodgates.

Multiple Women Come Forward

Over the following months, more than 30 women filed lawsuits accusing Combs of various forms of sexual abuse, trafficking, drugging, coercion, and assault. Allegations stretched as far back as 1990 and involved minors, models, music industry professionals, and former partners.

Among the plaintiffs:

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith : Awarded a $100 million default judgment in September 2024 after claiming he was drugged and assaulted by Combs at a 1997 party.

: Awarded a $100 million default judgment in September 2024 after claiming he was drugged and assaulted by Combs at a 1997 party. Joie Dickerson-Neal : Alleged Combs drugged, raped, and recorded her while she was a college student in 1991.

: Alleged Combs drugged, raped, and recorded her while she was a college student in 1991. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones : A music producer who filed a lawsuit in 2024 claiming a year-long span of sexual harassment and being coerced into sex parties, filmed by Combs’ staff.

: A music producer who filed a lawsuit in 2024 claiming a year-long span of sexual harassment and being coerced into sex parties, filmed by Combs’ staff. Anonymous Plaintiff (Jane Doe) : Claimed she was trafficked and gang-raped at age 17 after being flown to New York by Combs in 2003.

: Claimed she was trafficked and gang-raped at age 17 after being flown to New York by Combs in 2003. April Lampros : A former fashion student who alleged repeated assaults between 1995 and 2003.

: A former fashion student who alleged repeated assaults between 1995 and 2003. Crystal McKinney : A model who said Combs drugged her in a studio bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex.

: A model who said Combs drugged her in a studio bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex. Dawn Richard: A former member of Danity Kane, who accused Combs of years of physical abuse, financial coercion, and career sabotage.

The New York Adult Survivors Act (ASA) allowed these decades-old claims to surface before its expiration in late November 2023. The act created a 12-month legal window for adult survivors of sexual abuse to file lawsuits irrespective of time limitations.

In May 2024, CNN obtained surveillance footage from March 2016 showing Diddy violently assaulting Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. The video appeared to corroborate her original lawsuit claims. In response, Combs posted an apology video on Instagram, calling his behavior “inexcusable” and one of the darkest moments of his life.

Federal Agents Raid Combs’ Properties (March 2025)

On March 25, 2025, Homeland Security agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a sprawling investigation into sex trafficking and other criminal offenses. Agents seized digital evidence, hard drives, and footage believed to be related to the alleged assaults.

Federal Indictment: Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Charges

In June 2025, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment accusing Combs of:

Sex trafficking,

Transporting individuals for prostitution,

Racketeering under the RICO Act,

Obstruction of justice,

Kidnapping, arson, and bribery.

The indictment detailed how Combs allegedly used his wealth, influence, and business empire to build a criminal organization that controlled and exploited women through intimidation, drugs, and coercion. The term “freak offs”—used by Combs to describe forced sex acts filmed with baby oil and narcotics—was a recurring theme in multiple testimonies.

The Trial Begins: May–July 2025

The high-profile federal trial began in May 2025 in Manhattan and lasted seven weeks. Prosecutors called 34 witnesses, including alleged victims, former staff, music industry insiders, and investigators.

Key exhibits included:

Surveillance video of the Cassie assault

Flight logs

Digital footage of sex parties

Testimonies referencing underage girls, narcotics, and coercion

The defense countered that many relationships were consensual, and characterized the prosecution’s case as built on exaggerated or fabricated claims from opportunistic plaintiffs.

Verdict: Guilty and Not Guilty — July 2, 2025

On July 2, 2025, the jury delivered a split verdict:

Guilty on:

Two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution (Mann Act violations)

Not Guilty on:

Sex trafficking

Racketeering conspiracy under RICO

Additional trafficking-related charges

Combs, surrounded by his family and legal team, collapsed into prayer upon hearing the mixed outcome. Outside the courthouse, some supporters chanted his name, while survivor advocates decried the partial acquittal as “a failure to fully hold him accountable.”

Combs’ Detainment and Sentencing Outlook

Combs is currently detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center pending his bail hearing. Prosecutors argue he’s a flight risk and danger to witnesses; his attorneys proposed a $1 million bond with strict conditions.

Though the maximum sentence is 20 years, legal experts estimate Combs could face 15–21 months under federal sentencing guidelines, though prosecutors may push for more.

Civil Lawsuits Still Active

Despite the criminal trial, more than 30 civil suits remain ongoing, including multiple cases from women who claim they were exploited or trafficked by Combs and his associates.

Combs has categorically denied all civil and criminal allegations. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, insists the legal battle is far from over: “Sean Combs is innocent. We are disappointed with the outcome, but we will appeal and fight to clear his name.”

Public and Industry Fallout

Combs’ business relationships, music partnerships, and branding deals have suffered major blows. Multiple organizations have distanced themselves, and public opinion remains sharply divided.

His apology video following the Cassie assault footage further fueled debates about accountability in the entertainment industry.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” Combs said in December 2024. “I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

Conclusion

Sean “Diddy” Combs now awaits sentencing on two federal convictions, remains entangled in civil litigation, and continues to face public scrutiny. While he has avoided conviction on the most severe charges, the once-untouchable mogul’s reputation has been irreversibly tarnished. The coming months will determine not only the length of his sentence but also how the legal system balances celebrity influence against survivor justice.