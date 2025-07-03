2027 Elections: Atiku, Obi, Mark, Aregbesola Unveil ADC Coalition To Challenge Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

In a historic political twist ahead of the 2027 general elections, leading opposition figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Senate President David Mark have joined forces to form a coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a bid to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The coalition, which was formally unveiled on Wednesday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, marked the official adoption of the ADC as the opposition’s political platform ahead of the 2027 polls. At the event, David Mark was named interim National Chairman of the ADC, while former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola was appointed interim National Secretary.

The development, which has sparked national debate, is seen as the most formidable attempt yet to unify Nigeria’s fragmented opposition ahead of a crucial election. It comes amid growing discontent over economic hardship, rising insecurity, and perceived authoritarian tendencies under Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking during the unveiling, David Mark declared that the coalition transcends partisan ambitions and is driven by a deeper desire to rescue Nigeria’s democracy and governance.

“This coalition of national political opposition groups goes beyond gaining political power. It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria’s democracy, we have never seen a government so much at home with corruption… so totally consumed with politicking that governance is abandoned, while the majority of our people wallow in hunger and poverty.” Mark said.

Mark accused the APC-led government of consolidating power through state capture, undermining democratic institutions, and reducing the National Assembly to an appendage of the presidency.

“We are determined to offer Nigerians a path to security, prosperity, peace, and progress, adding that the coalition will contest the 2027 general elections under the ADC banner.

Again, Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, also announced his resignation from the APC, citing the unbearable cost of living and deepening inflation. He advocated for a mass movement rather than a mere political transition.

“Nigeria is destroyed. People can’t eat. Inflation is at its peak. It’s not about changing the government, it’s about changing Nigeria,” Amaechi said.

Other key political heavyweights present included former PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed, former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar, and media entrepreneur Chief Dele Momodu.

Governors and former governors such as Nasir El-Rufai, Gabriel Suswam, Aminu Tambuwal, Liyel Imoke, and Emeka Ihedioha were also in attendance, signalling widespread support from across Nigeria’s political geography.

However, the coalition launch did not go unchallenged. Dumebi Kachikwu, ADC’s 2023 presidential candidate, strongly opposed the coalition, accusing Atiku, Obi, and others of attempting to hijack the party.

He described the new coalition as “a bunch of greedy and selfish old men” who had failed Nigeria for decades and were now repackaging themselves under a different banner. “You are not a fire brigade; you are the arsonists,” Kachikwu declared.

In a similar vein, a faction of ADC stakeholders including youth and women leaders—rejected Aregbesola’s appointment, alleging it lacked transparency and legitimacy.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Musa Isa Matara, the group warned against what they described as the imposition of leaders under the guise of reform.

“We are not opposed to coalitions. But we are opposed to hijack, imposition, and elitist agendas cloaked in revolutionary rhetoric,” the group stated.

Responding to these criticisms, ADC founding chairman Ralph Nwosu dismissed Kachikwu’s objections, stating that all current members of the coalition are legitimate stakeholders and that anyone opposing the move has ceased to be a member of the party.

Reacting to the coalition, the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, insisted that the PDP remains united and will take disciplinary action against members undermining the party in the name of coalition-building.

“To those contemplating leaving, they should know there is no other party as accommodating as the PDP,” Damagum said. “We will take appropriate actions at the right time.”

Although the PDP National Working Committee and its governors have officially distanced themselves from the ADC coalition, prominent figures such as Atiku, Mark, and Sule Lamido have continued to endorse the alliance, urging Nigerians to support the movement for national renewal.

In a communiqué signed by Mark following a PDP-coalition strategy meeting, party leaders called for cooperation between the PDP and the ADC, highlighting the urgency of presenting a united front in 2027.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has downplayed the significance of the coalition. Speaking to The PUNCH, APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, described the coalition leaders as “retired politicians who refuse to retire.”

“They are the same people who brought Nigeria to where it is today,” Ibrahim said. “The APC is not in any way worried. We are confident Nigerians will continue to support us.”

With less than two years to the next general election, the unveiling of the ADC coalition marks a critical shift in Nigeria’s political dynamics. While the alliance boasts an impressive line-up of political stalwarts, internal dissent, party loyalty battles, and public perception will determine whether it can mount a credible challenge to Tinubu’s re-election.