ADC’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu, Rejects Coalition “Hijack”, Slams Atiku, Obi, Others

The African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dumebi Kachikwu, has vehemently rejected the decision by a new political coalition to adopt the ADC as its platform for the 2027 presidential race, accusing prominent opposition leaders of “entering the party through the back door.”

Kachikwu, in a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, described the move as an illegitimate “takeover” of the ADC by what he referred to as a group of “yesterday’s men” with questionable motives. His comments came hours after opposition leaders including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 candidate Peter Obi, and former Senate President David Mark formally unveiled a coalition under the ADC banner to challenge the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

At a high-profile gathering at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, the coalition appointed David Mark as interim National Chairman of the ADC and former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola as interim National Secretary. Bolaji Abdullahi, a former Minister of Sports, was named spokesperson of the coalition. The meeting also featured a host of political heavyweights including ex-Governors Sule Lamido, Aminu Tambuwal, Liyel Imoke, Babangida Aliyu, and former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Kachikwu, however, dismissed the gathering and appointments as a farce lacking in legitimacy. He accused the coalition of colluding with Ralph Nwosu, a former ADC National Chairman whose tenure, according to Kachikwu, expired in 2022.

“Can you build something on nothing? Can you shave a man’s hair in his absence? Can you enter a man’s house through the back door and declare yourself the landlord?” Kachikwu queried in the statement.

He added, “These yesterday’s men, who represent a bad chapter in Nigeria’s past, have bought a bad market from a man who represents a bad chapter in ADC’s past.”

The ADC flagbearer did not mince words in describing the motivations of the opposition coalition, stating that the group was comprised of politicians desperate to remain relevant in Nigeria’s political space.

“Nigerians have watched in amazement as this group of mostly geriatrics shopped around for a party to prosecute their ‘chopping must continue’ ambition,” he said.

He warned that unless the coalition follows due process and engages with the legitimate organs of the party, it will face resistance.

“If you seek to be a part of the ADC, do the proper thing and come through the front door. We are a party of decent and well-behaved people,” Kachikwu declared.

Emphasising the ADC’s philosophy, Kachikwu argued that the party’s “brand of opposition” is one that not only criticises but also proposes meaningful alternatives — an approach he says the new coalition is unfamiliar with.

“Our brand of opposition is one that not only opposes but proposes, something that your group is not conversant with,” he added.

Kachikwu concluded his statement by predicting the eventual collapse of the coalition and their possible defection to yet another political party.

“I strongly suspect that you will be shopping for another party very soon, and as you do that, we, the members of the African Democratic Congress, wish you bon voyage. Thank you, and God bless.”

The opposition coalition’s adoption of the ADC as a vehicle for the 2027 presidential contest has already triggered internal dissent within the party. While founding chairman Ralph Nwosu claimed that the ADC leadership voluntarily stepped aside to allow Mark and Aregbesola take charge, Kachikwu and a faction of ADC loyalists argue that the move lacked transparency and due process.

With the dust yet to settle, the internal crisis threatens to undermine what was expected to be a historic opposition alliance against the APC-led government, as 2027 looms on the political horizon. Whether the coalition can overcome these early hurdles remains to be seen.