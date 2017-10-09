SEAMFIX Set To Unveil Bioregistra, an Innovative Data Capture and Identity Management Solution

SEAMFIX, Nigeria’s leading provider of identity management solutions, has announced plans to unveil an innovative data management solution to the Nigerian market. BioRegistra (www.bioregistra.com) is a state of the art, KYC (Know Your Customer), online platform provided as-a-service. It was developed primarily for individuals and corporates (business owners) with the goal of enabling them to easily and effectively capture any kind of data, store this data, and have access to the data at any time as they may desire.

The solution allows a fully automated process that ensures seamless execution of all KYC business processes, thus enabling faster customer on-boarding and increasing customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the solution ahead of the launch, Chimezie Emewulu, Managing Director of SEAMFIX described BioRegistra as a game changer in data capture and management. According to him ‘With BioRegistra, the difficulty associated with knowing and identifying your customers is a thing of the past. The Platform enables you to capture and store your customer KYC details or information and further allows you access and to view the captured information or data whenever required. Your customer in this context is not limited to any sector.

Emewulu further highlighted some of the benefits of BioRegistra and the competitive advantage. According to him, BioRegistra system has an intelligent quarantine engine designed to detect fraudulent and fictitious records and prevents them from being processed by running the records through security and inbuilt validation checks.

He further stated that the solution helps to save cost for users. ‘BioRegistra is a huge cost saver for individuals and companies. It rides on a pay-as-you-capture scheme which drastically cuts cost as it is more economical to leverage on the online platform rather than purchasing custom and bespoke enterprise applications which are way more expensive. A customer only pays for what has been captured or enrolled.

Chibuzor Onwurah, Executive Director, SEAMFIX said BioRegistra is unique because it was an innovation by Nigerians to solve a global data management challenge. ‘BioRegistra is a proprietary solution by SEAMFIX, a Nigerian company. BioRegistra reflects the creative and innovative spirit of Nigerians. It mirrors our belief that technology should help solve basic human problems. This is exactly what this solution does in helping individuals, organisations, governments among others to capture, store and manage data for improved efficiency.