Satzenbrau Bags International Award for Taste and Quality

In recognition of Guinness Nigeria’s commitments to quality and excellence, one of its brands, Satzenbrau Premium Pilsner Lager has been awarded Gold in the 2018 Monde Selection Awards in Brussels, Belgium.

Monde Selection is an international and independent Institute that recognizes brands across the world for taste and quality.

Speaking on this feat,Head of Governance, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Hamilton Iyogbon, said theaward gives credence to the outstanding quality improvement projects deployed across the company’s breweries, which have consistently delivered great tasting products.

“Evidently, this Monde selection Gold award is a testimony of the importance our business places on compliance withadjudged international quality standards. The technical team and entire organization isindeed very proud of this feat,” Iyogbon said.

On his part, Supply Chain Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Colman Hanna, reiterated that adherence to reliable quality assurance processes and uncompromising commitment to excellence has earned Satzenbrau this deserving recognition.

“The award gives credibility to our efforts at maintaining the utmost quality of our brands and products which our consumers and customers have become accustomed to. Our commitment is to provide our customers and consumers the highest standard of quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages spelt out in our food and safety policies. Indeed, this award affirms our adherence to reliable quality assurance processes”, Hanna stated.

Similarly, Marketing Director (Lagers, APNADS and Innovations), Guinness Nigeria Plc, Jody Samuels-Ike, emphasized that the award reflects the commitment of the business to ensuring that the brand’s promise of an enjoyable rich and crisp taste to consumers is embedded in deliveringquality product consistently.

“We are thrilled to have been considered for this award. It cements our place as the home of quality brands that we are known for. Satzenbrau and every other brand of ours are produced with strict adherence to quality control and compliance in order to ensure that our consumers enjoy the rich taste of our brands, Samuels-Ike added.

Satzenbrau Premium Pilsner Lager gained remarkable momentum following its recent relaunch. Known for its international heritage, Satz is specially brewed and extra-filtered to meet the taste of lager consumers, a fact alluding to its sterling quality which has now been recognized and awarded internationally.