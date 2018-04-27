Austria to Host 7th OPEC International Seminar

Austria has been announced as the host of the 7th International Seminar of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The international seminar which will hold at the Imperial Hofburg Palace, Vienna, is scheduled from the 20−21 June 2018 with the theme, ‘Petroleum – Cooperation for a Sustainable Future.’

The seminar is expected to provide fresh impetus to key petroleum industry issues and challenges, helping to enhance existing avenues of dialogue and cooperation, while stimulating new one.

According to a release on the organisation’s website, the seminar will feature presentations by officials from energy and oil ministries, executives from oil companies and financial firms, and other representatives from international organizations and research institutions.

The 2018 OPEC International Seminar will seek to reinforce OPEC’s longstanding commitment to strive towards a secure and stable market in support of a healthy global economy, the statement read.

It will also highlight the need for continuing promotion of cooperation and dialogue with all oil industry stakeholders, including producers and consumers.