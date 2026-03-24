KEY POINTS

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has officially opposed calls for additional taxation on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs).

CPPE Founder Dr. Muda Yusuf described the proposal as poorly timed, citing the “fragile recovery” of the Nigerian economy and record-high energy costs.

The beverage industry has already seen prices rise by over 50% in two years, leading to a significant decline in sales volumes and consumer purchasing power.

Yusuf argued that the SSB sector is “energy-intensive” and that further taxes would trigger production cuts, firm closures, and widespread job losses.

MAIN STORY

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) issued a strong rebuttal on Tuesday to recent advocacy for increased taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages. Dr. Muda Yusuf, speaking in Lagos, argued that the proposal by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) directly contradicts the Federal Government’s current tax reform agenda.

Yusuf emphasized that the manufacturing sector—particularly the food and beverage segment—is already grappling with macroeconomic pressures and a “challenging” operating environment characterized by high distribution costs.

Yusuf highlighted the technical nature of the SSB industry, noting that processes such as pasteurization, carbonation, and water treatment are heavily dependent on stable power. With energy prices surging due to global volatility, adding a fiscal burden would likely force small and medium-scale firms to shut down.

While acknowledging the rise in non-communicable diseases like diabetes, the CPPE maintained that a sugar tax is not a comprehensive health solution. Instead, the center advocated for increased public health education and improved access to preventive healthcare rather than sector-specific punitive taxes.

THE ISSUES

The primary conflict is the “Health Revenue vs. Economic Survival” debate. Health advocates argue that SSB taxes reduce sugar consumption and generate revenue for healthcare. However, the CPPE argues that in a high-inflation environment where the “play-to-win” culture of firms is already strained, this tax acts as an “Investment Deterrent.”

For a sector that is a major employer and supports a vast value chain—from agriculture to retail—the risk of “policy inconsistency” could signal to investors that Nigeria is not a stable environment for long-term manufacturing capital.

WHAT’S NEXT

The National Assembly is expected to weigh the CPPE’s position against the health-based arguments presented by advocacy groups in upcoming budget hearings.

Manufacturers may release their own impact assessment reports to show the correlation between previous tax hikes and workforce reductions.

Economic analysts will look for a response from the Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms to see if the SSB tax aligns with the goal of “reducing the burden on businesses.”

Public health groups are likely to intensify their campaign, using the “Water and Gender” or “World Water Day” momentum to link clean water access to reduced soda dependency.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Imposing new taxes on the manufacturing sector—particularly an energy-intensive segment—would be counterproductive,” stated Dr. Muda Yusuf, CPPE .

. “Beverage prices have risen by over 50 per cent in the past two years, while sales volumes have declined,” Yusuf added.

added. “The focus should be on easing pressures on businesses rather than introducing additional fiscal burdens,” the CPPE Founder concluded.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the CPPE is treating the sugar tax as a “Jobs Killer,” not a “Life Saver.” By framing the SSB industry as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem, Dr. Muda Yusuf is warning the government that the short-term revenue from a sugar tax isn’t worth the long-term cost of a shuttered manufacturing plant or a thousand lost jobs.