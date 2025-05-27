SAHCO Approves Final Dividend Of 60 Kobo Amid Strong FY 2024 Financial Performance

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has proposed a final dividend of 60 kobo per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, rewarding shareholders following a stellar year of earnings growth.

According to the disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange, the qualification date for dividend entitlement is set for May 30, 2025. The company’s register of shareholders will be closed from June 2 to June 6, 2025.

Dividend payments are scheduled for June 26, 2025, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of the qualification date. Only those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar for direct credit into their bank accounts will receive electronic payment.

The company’s audited full-year 2024 financial results reflect a sharp uptick in performance metrics, with both revenue and profit figures registering double and triple-digit growth, respectively.

SAHCO reported a revenue of ₦28.941 billion for the 12-month period, representing a 74.91% jump from the ₦16.547 billion posted in the 2023 fiscal year. Profit after tax soared by 147.28%, climbing to ₦4.834 billion from ₦1.955 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₦3.57, positioning the company favorably among listed aviation support service providers. At the current share price of ₦66.40, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.59x, with an earnings yield of 5.38%.

The dividend declaration underlines SAHCO’s consistent commitment to shareholder value, bolstered by strong operational execution and revenue diversification in the aviation logistics space.