Sadio Mane to Don Liverpool’s Number Ten Jersey Next Season

Sadio Mane to Don Liverpool’s Number Ten Jersey Next Season

By ,
- July 20, 2018
- in SPORTS
94
0

Sadio Mane will wear the No. 10 jersey for Liverpool in the coming season. The No. 10 jersey  was vacated by Philipe Coutinho after his move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

Mane, 26, wore the No. 19 since he arrived Anfield from Southampton in 2016 but he will join the company of John Barnes, Andriy Voronin, Joe Cole, Luis Garcia, Michael Owen and Coutinho as players to have worn the No. 10 jersey.

Mane returned to Liverpool training ground at Melwood on Friday after his participation at the World Cup with Senegal.

Mane scored 20 goals and laid nine assists in all competitions last season. He was a key figurein Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final, where he scored scored 10 times. Unfortunately, he was not able to lead the Reds to their sixth Champions League title as they lost to Real Madrid.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

FG Elucidates Why Dasuki’s Bail Approval is not Being Obeyed

The Nigerian government has explained why the former