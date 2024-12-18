Russia To Distribute Cancer Vaccine For Free By 2025

The Russian Ministry of Health announces the development of a therapeutic cancer vaccine, scheduled for free distribution to patients in early 2025. The vaccine reportedly slows tumor progression and reduces tumor size by 75-80%.

Andrey Kaprin, head of the Radiology Medical Research Center, confirms that the vaccine is designed to treat existing cancers rather than prevent them, distinguishing it from traditional preventive vaccines.

The vaccine takes a personalized approach, with its composition customized to match the specific cancer type and the patient’s individual needs. Russian scientists emphasize that this method mirrors global advancements in precision medicine for oncology.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Research Institute, explains, “This vaccine is not universal. It is tailored to address specific cancers and individual patients. By engaging the immune system, it targets and destroys malignant cells.”

Using genetic sequences unique to tumors, the vaccine activates cytotoxic lymphocytes, specialized immune cells that detect and destroy cancerous cells.

The vaccine is being developed through collaboration between the Gamaleya Institute and prominent cancer research centers, including the Herzen Center and the Blokhin Cancer Research Center. Advanced genetic delivery systems, patented within Russia, support the creation of this treatment.

Gintsburg highlights, “We have developed a system that delivers essential genetic sequences to human cells, which forms the foundation for innovative medicine production.”

Initial vaccine prototypes focus on melanoma, one of the most aggressive and deadly forms of cancer. Preclinical trials using mouse models show the vaccine effectively prevents fatalities, marking a significant step forward.

Russia’s progress reflects a broader global interest in personalized cancer vaccines, with other countries exploring similar therapeutic advancements. While full details about the vaccine’s rollout and the specific cancers it will address remain undisclosed, the development signals a major leap in cancer treatment.

This innovation underscores a growing focus on personalized medicine, offering hope for more effective and targeted solutions in the global fight against cancer.