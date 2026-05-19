Worsening heat exposes housing and electricity inequalities in Lagos low-income areas

Key points

Low-income residents in Lagos stated that worsening heat conditions are exposing stark inequalities in access to decent housing, reliable electricity, and cooling systems.

Environmental experts describe the phenomenon as heat poverty, where access to structural cooling determines the severity of climate impacts on residents.

Densely populated areas like Oshodi, Ikeja, and Agege suffer from congested, zinc-roofed buildings that trap heat even after seasonal rainfall.

In contrast, residents in affluent neighborhoods like Ikoyi and Lekki report manageable conditions due to private generators and air conditioning.

Climate advocates blame the severe heatwaves on years of environmental neglect, fossil fuel reliance, gas flaring, and the rapid depletion of urban green spaces.

Main Story

Residents of low-income communities in Lagos say worsening heat conditions are exposing stark inequalities in access to decent housing, reliable electricity and cooling systems.

The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos that although rainfall recorded over the past two days brought temporary relief, humid conditions and erratic power supply continued to make indoor temperatures unbearable, especially at night.

While affluent households rely on air conditioners and generators to cope with rising temperatures, many poor families endure sleepless nights in overcrowded rooms with poor ventilation.

The report indicated that in communities such as Oshodi, Ikeja, and Agege, frequent power outages and zinc-roofed architectures intensify indoor thermal discomfort.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has warned that dehydration, heat exhaustion, and fatigue are increasingly likely in these densely populated zones.

To mitigate these vulnerabilities, climate adaptation stakeholders are advocating for immediate structural overhauls, including increased urban tree planting, sustainable urban planning, and improved public electricity infrastructure to reduce the impact of extreme heat on vulnerable populations.

The Issues

High densities of zinc-roofed residential structures absorb solar radiation throughout the day and radiate intense heat inward during the night hours.

Broken municipal electricity supply lines prevent low-income households from operating basic mechanical ventilation systems when indoor temperatures peak.

Unchecked real estate development has systematically replaced urban trees and green fields with concrete surfaces, creating severe urban heat islands.

What’s Being Said

“There are nights when you can hardly breathe because of the heat. Even when there is electricity, our small fan does almost nothing because the room is too hot,” Mrs Funmi Adebayo, a food vendor in Agege, said.

“You work under the sun all day and return to a hot room at night. Even after the rain, the room feels hotter because there is no ventilation,” Mr Mojeed, a commercial bus driver in Ikeja, stated.

“The children cannot sleep indoors when the heat becomes too much. Sometimes we spread mats outside until midnight,” Mrs Esther Nnadi, a petty trader in Agege, described.

What’s Next

Public health departments will increase community awareness campaigns in line with NiMet warnings to manage heat exhaustion and dehydration risks.

Civil society groups will step up pressure on town planning authorities to halt the conversion of remaining urban green zones into commercial concrete spaces.

Municipal planning boards will look into sustainable urban greening frameworks to integrate tree-planting initiatives within congested metropolitan corridors.

Bottom Line The escalating heatwave in Lagos has highlighted a deep divide of heat poverty, where deficient housing designs and erratic electricity supplies leave low-income families exposed to severe thermal conditions while affluent zones bypass the crisis through private cooling infrastructure.