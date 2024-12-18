NB Plc Appoints Juliet Anammah As substantive Board Chairman

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has announced the appointment of Juliet Anammah as the substantive chairman.

Her appointment becomes effective January 1, 2025. She succeeds Sijbe “Siep” Hiemstra, who has been acting as the board chairman in an interim capacity since the start of the year.

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, her appointment was announced after the Board of Directors meeting held on Wednesday, December 12, 2024.

Prior to her appointment as the Chair of the Board, she was the Chair of the Governance and Ethics Committee of the company. She joined the Board effective January 1, 2022.

She brings three decades of professional experience in Consulting, Consumer Goods, Sales, Marketing, e-commerce, and Sustainability to the board.

Until this appointment, she was the immediate past Chair and Chief Group Sustainability Officer of Jumia Nigeria, having previously held the role of Chief Executive Officer with Jumia. She had also served as the Managing Director, Accenture LLC in charge of the firm’s Consumer Goods Practice, Retail, and Transportation practice in West Africa.

She has served on various boards of local and international organisations, including Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc..

Following this appointmentwhich takes effect January 1, 2025, the board will now comprise of A. I, the Company’s Board, shall be composed of Mrs. J. Anammah – Chair; H. Essaadi (Dutch) – Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); MFR; Mrs. S. Ojekwe-Onyejeli; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, J.A.A. Overmars (Dutch); R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch).