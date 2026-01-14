Russel Smith Granted Pioneer Status By NIPC For Advanced Manufacturing Innovation

RusselSmith, an ISO-certified provider of innovative asset integrity and advanced manufacturing solutions for critical industries in Africa, today announced that it has been granted Pioneer Status for Additive (3D) manufacturing by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). This designation is in recognition of the company’s pioneering activities in deploying industrial additive (3D) manufacturing in Nigeria.

The Pioneer Status Incentive is a Federal Government investment incentive designed to support companies that are investing and operating in qualifying pioneer industries and products.

For RusselSmith, the recognition underscores its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s industrial capability through advanced industrial 3D manufacturing technologies, process innovation, and local capacity development. These efforts support on-demand manufacturing of spare parts and essential components locally, helping to reduce downtime for critical equipment across various industries and building supply chain resilience through reduced import dependence.

“Being granted Pioneer Status by the NIPC is a significant milestone for RusselSmith,” said Kayode Adeleke, CEO, RusselSmith. “It validates the strategic importance of the robust advanced manufacturing ecosystem we are building and reinforces our long-term commitment to building resilient industrial capacity in Nigeria. This incentive will support our continued investment in technology, talent development, and operational scale, while deepening the value we deliver to our customers and partners.”

The NIPC is the Federal Government agency established to encourage, promote, and co-ordinate investment in the Nigerian economy and to support measures that enhance Nigeria’s investment climate for both Nigerian and non-Nigerian investors.

RusselSmith will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure sustained compliance, performance, and measurable impact, including the creation of skilled employment and delivery of high-value services that advance Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness.