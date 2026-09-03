Rufai oseni warns Tinubu- Wike will talk if they fall out

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 3, 2026

Keypoints

Arise Television anchor Rufai Oseni has warned President Bola Tinubu to be cautious in his political relationship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Oseni reacted to Wike’s claim that he could be targeted by the opposition if Tinubu loses the 2027 presidential election.

He questioned why Wike would fear a possible “witch-hunt” if he believes his actions were justified.

Oseni accused Wike of previously using his influence as Rivers State governor to prevent Atiku Abubakar from campaigning in the state.

He warned that Wike could publicly disclose details of his relationship with Tinubu if the two political allies eventually fall out.

Oseni also recalled Wike’s previous criticism of godfatherism during the political crisis involving former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Main Story

Arise Television anchor Rufai Oseni has warned President Bola Tinubu to be cautious in his political relationship with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying the former Rivers State governor could reveal details of their relationship if they eventually fall out.

Oseni made the comments while reacting to Wike’s recent remarks that he could be targeted by opposition politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, if Tinubu fails to secure re-election in the 2027 presidential election, Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Thursday, Oseni questioned why Wike would be concerned about a possible political witch-hunt if he was confident that his actions while in office were justified.

He particularly referenced Wike’s political disagreements with Atiku and alleged that Wike used his influence as Rivers State governor to prevent the former vice president from campaigning in the state, Oseni also questioned Wike’s concern about Peter Obi, referring to controversies surrounding the 2023 presidential election and the results recorded on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Results Viewing (IReV) portal.

He said Wike should not fear a potential witch-hunt if he has nothing to hide or regret about his political actions, Oseni subsequently turned his attention to Tinubu, warning the president about the potential consequences of a future breakdown in his relationship with Wike.

The Issues

The comments come against the backdrop of shifting political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections, Wike, who served as Rivers State governor from 2015 to 2023, was a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining Tinubu’s administration as FCT minister.

His political relationship with Atiku became strained after the 2023 PDP presidential primaries, while Wike and four other governors formed the G-5 group that opposed Atiku’s presidential campaign, Oseni argued that Wike’s history of political disagreements with former allies should make Tinubu particularly careful about the nature of their relationship, He suggested that any political arrangements between Tinubu and Wike should be capable of being publicly defended if the relationship eventually breaks down.

What’s Being Said

Oseni said Wike could become highly vocal if his relationship with Tinubu deteriorates, “The day he quickly falls out with President Tinubu, this Wike will talk, and he will talk very well,” Oseni said, He urged Tinubu to ensure that whatever political dealings exist between them are matters that could withstand public scrutiny.

Oseni said: “President Tinubu, I hope whatever you are doing with Wike are things that we can say in public, He also recalled Wike’s previous criticism of political godfatherism, particularly during the dispute involving Tinubu and former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, According to Oseni, Wike had previously argued that Rivers State did not permit godfathers, while now maintaining a political alliance with Tinubu.

What’s Next

Wike is expected to remain an influential figure in Nigeria’s political calculations ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly because of his position as FCT minister and his extensive political network, The evolving relationship between Wike and Tinubu is likely to attract further attention as political alignments and presidential ambitions become clearer ahead of the election, The comments also highlight the continuing political tensions surrounding Wike’s relationships with former allies and opposition figures.

Bottom Line

Rufai Oseni has warned President Bola Tinubu that Nyesom Wike could publicly reveal details of their political relationship if the two eventually fall out, While Wike remains an important political ally within Tinubu’s administration, Oseni’s comments underline the potential risks associated with political alliances that could become contentious ahead of the 2027 presidential election.