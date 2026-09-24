WTO warns trade fragmentation could cut global GDP

KEY POINTS

• The WTO says geopolitical rivalry, economic policy differences and rising security concerns are putting sustained pressure on the global trading system.

• The organisation estimates that a fragmented trading system could leave global GDP 5.1 per cent below baseline by 2050.

• Global trade has expanded significantly under the multilateral system, with WTO membership now covering about 98 per cent of global trade.

• The WTO says the system needs to adapt to a more multipolar economy rather than be abandoned.

MAIN STORY

The World Trade Organization has warned that further fragmentation of the global trading system could impose significant long term costs on the world economy as geopolitical rivalry and economic security concerns increasingly influence trade policy.

The warning is contained in the World Trade Report 2026, examined in a September 23 blog by WTO Chief Economist Robert Staiger titled A critical juncture for the world trading system: what the evidence tells us.

The WTO’s simulations show that the economic consequences could vary substantially depending on the future direction of international cooperation. Under a scenario of geopolitical fragmentation, global GDP would be 5.1 per cent below the baseline and global exports 18.6 per cent lower by 2050.

A scenario in which multilateral cooperation is strengthened produces a different outcome, with global GDP 2.9 per cent above the baseline and exports 17.9 per cent higher by 2050.

The organisation also modelled a world in which the WTO system is replaced by a network of preferential free trade agreements. In that scenario, global GDP would be 6.9 per cent lower and exports 26.9 per cent lower by 2050.

The WTO stressed that the scenarios are not forecasts, but simulations intended to demonstrate the economic effects associated with different levels of international cooperation. It estimates that the gap between stronger cooperation and substantial erosion of the existing system could amount to between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of global real GDP by 2050.

The warning comes against the background of a trading system that the WTO says has delivered substantial gains since its establishment. World merchandise trade has expanded almost 50 fold since the system was created, while WTO and GATT membership is estimated to have increased trade between members by about 140 per cent.

The organisation currently has 166 members, accounting for about 98 per cent of global trade, while around 72 per cent of global merchandise trade continues to take place under most favoured nation tariff terms.

The report also cites research estimating that WTO membership generated about $855 billion in additional global prosperity, equivalent to an average gain of about 4.5 per cent of GDP per member. It further notes that real per capita income increased globally by about 65 per cent between 1995 and 2023, while almost tripling in low and middle income economies.

However, the WTO acknowledges that the gains have not been evenly distributed. Least developed countries account for less than 1 per cent of global trade and face manufacturing and services trade costs about 50 per cent higher than those of high income economies.

It said domestic policies remain necessary to help people and regions participate in international trade, adjust to changes and benefit from increased economic activity.

The report identifies four structural changes putting additional pressure on the trading system: the redistribution of economic power, differences in economic systems and government intervention, the changing composition of international trade, and growing geopolitical rivalry.

Low and middle income economies accounted for 23 per cent of global merchandise trade in 1995 but now account for 45 per cent. The WTO said this shift has created new opportunities for developing economies while also making traditional trade negotiations more difficult.

Government intervention has also become more prominent. Discussions at the WTO General Council concerning different economic systems and industrial policy were roughly ten times more frequent between 2020 and 2025 than between 1995 and 2000.

At the same time, international commerce is moving beyond traditional goods. Digitally delivered services have grown more than fivefold since 2005 and now account for about 55 per cent of global services exports, increasing the importance of regulatory issues involving data, privacy, cybersecurity, competition and artificial intelligence.

Geopolitical rivalry is creating another layer of pressure as governments pay greater attention to supply chain concentration, critical technologies, strategic inputs and national security.

The WTO said measures adopted by one country to reduce its own vulnerability could increase another country’s perception of vulnerability, potentially triggering further restrictions and creating a cycle of fragmentation.

Despite these challenges, the organisation said the economic case for cooperation had not weakened. Instead, deeper global integration has increased the potential gains from cooperation because policy decisions increasingly affect economies beyond national borders.

The WTO said its existing architecture, including most favoured nation treatment, tariff bindings, transparency and dispute settlement, remains important for maintaining predictable trade relations.

It also acknowledged weaknesses within the system, including failures by members to meet some notification requirements, the continued inability of the Appellate Body to hear appeals and difficulties reaching consensus in trade negotiations.

The organisation said flexibility was necessary because its members have different economic needs and capacities, but warned that such flexibility must not gradually weaken the predictability of the trading system.

The WTO therefore frames the challenge as one of adaptation rather than abandonment. It said the system must respond to changes in economic power, technology, trade patterns, regulatory regimes and national security concerns while preserving the mechanisms that continue to support international commerce.

THE ISSUES

A more fragmented trading environment could affect global economic output and trade volumes significantly. The WTO’s simulations show substantially different outcomes depending on whether countries strengthen multilateral cooperation or move towards geopolitical and preferential trading blocs. The changing distribution of economic power is altering the basis of global trade negotiations. Developing economies now account for a much larger share of merchandise trade than they did in 1995, creating both new negotiating opportunities and difficulties within the existing framework. Trade policy is increasingly being shaped by issues beyond tariffs. Industrial subsidies, domestic regulations, digital services, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, environmental standards and national security measures can all affect cross border commerce. The benefits of globalisation remain uneven. Least developed countries continue to have a very small share of global trade and face substantially higher trade costs, meaning greater international integration alone does not guarantee broad based economic gains. The report also highlights the importance of predictable trade rules during periods of disruption. The WTO says businesses and economies were able to redirect trade towards alternative markets and suppliers during the global financial crisis, the COVID 19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

WHAT’S NEXT

The WTO says members face the task of adapting the trading system to a more multipolar and economically integrated world. The organisation said this means repairing weaknesses, updating outdated mechanisms, preserving effective rules and adjusting international cooperation to new economic realities.

BOTTOM LINE

The WTO says fragmentation of the global trading system could impose substantial economic costs by 2050, particularly on smaller and poorer economies. Its assessment calls for adaptation of multilateral trade rules to current economic realities rather than abandoning international cooperation.