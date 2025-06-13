Del-York, Tribeca Partner To Showcase African Cinema On Global Stage

The Del-York Group has entered into a landmark partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival to host the 2025 African Film Spotlight, a major initiative aimed at showcasing African storytelling and creativity on a global stage.

In a statement, Del-York described the collaboration as “a landmark initiative created to elevate African storytelling and celebrate the continent’s creative excellence on a global platform.”

Themed “Cross-Continental Collaboration & The Power of Partnership,” the African Film Spotlight will feature curated screenings by African filmmakers, highlight emerging talent, and facilitate conversations around innovation and collaboration within the global film industry.

President of Del-York Group, Linus Idahosa, said, “The African Film Spotlight is set to bring curated African stories, filmmakers, and emerging talents to the forefront of global conversations.”

The 2025 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival will host feature film screenings, industry panels, and networking sessions designed to connect African creatives with international stakeholders.

According to Del-York, the partnership reflects its commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy and building long-term structures within Africa’s creative ecosystem. “It also reinforces the company’s broader vision of positioning Africa as a powerhouse of innovation, storytelling, and talent export,” the statement read.

The initiative is expected to attract global media attention, deepen international creative ties, and open new opportunities for African filmmakers on the world stage.

Del-York, a key player in Africa’s creative economy, is also behind the Kebulania Lagos Film City, a major studio project being developed in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

Founded by actor Robert De Niro, the Tribeca Film Festival is one of the world’s most respected cultural showcases, drawing top creatives, industry executives, and global audiences each year.