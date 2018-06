Portuguese international football star “Cristiano Ronaldo” in a recent interview revealed why he is growing a goatee beard during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“My New Beard? That was a joke with Quaresma. We were in the sauna and i started shaving my beard. I left a bit and said that if i scored against Spain, i won’t shave it until the end of the world cup. In the end it brought out luck, i scored, like i did today. So, I’m going to keep it” he said.