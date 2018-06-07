Wedding Bells for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Mom Drops The Hint

He’s set to represent his native country Portugal for the hotly-anticipated FIFA World Cup in Russia.

But it seems Cristiano Ronaldo might be adding more to his plate as his mother, Maria Dolores, has sounded wedding bells for the 33-year-old footballer by describing his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as her future ‘daughter-in-law’, in an interview with Cristina magazine.

In an interview with Cristina magazine, the 63-year-old addressed the Real Madrid player’s love life, as well as his children.

The Madeira-born matriarch, who is said to have had a difficult relationship with some of Cristiano’s ex-lovers including Russian model Irina Shayk, told the Portuguese publication that she ‘likes’ the 24-year-old model, before branding her a ‘future daughter-in-law and a ‘very calm person’.