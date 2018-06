Brazil midfielder Fred has completed his £47m move to Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 25-year-old, who is currently at the World Cup in Russia, joins on a five-year-deal.

He becomes manager Jose Mourinho’s second signing this summer following Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot’s arrival at Old Trafford.

“This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team,” said Fred.

