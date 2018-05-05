Request For Expression Of Interest (EOI) Mass Messaging And Head Count System At International Criminal Court (ICC).

Overview

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT (ICC)

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI)

MASS MESSAGING AND HEAD COUNT SYSTEM

It is anticipated that the International Criminal Court (ICC) located in The Hague, The Netherlands, will shortly be issuing a solicitation for the implementation of a Mass Massaging and Head Count System. In this connection, the ICC is requesting expression of interest from qualified firms.

DESCRIPTION

The intention is to put in place a hybrid (cloud plus on-premises) solution that allows effective mass communication and accountability (head count) of all staff effectively and efficiently with the use of modern technology. It must be able to communicate to and account for all staff, groupings of staff or staff in an arbitrary geographic area, from a central location. Also, it must allow for mobile tracking (which can be opted out by the user as required). And must be capable of communicating simultaneously an alarm warning to a large number of staff and a status request.

The detailed scope of work will be given under the Request for Proposal document that will be sent to the vendors who respond to this EOI.

Interested firms/organizations should forward their Expression of Interest by facsimile or e-mail to the attention of Mr. Kevin Gallagher at fax no. +31 70 515 8336 or by e-mail Kevin.Gallagher@icc-cpi.int

Please use the attached form.

Interested firms/organizations registered with the UN Global Marketplace are to indicate their vendor registration number. Please be advised that this Request for EOI does not constitute a solicitation. It should also be noted that the ICC reserves the right to change or cancel this requirement at any time.

NOTE:

It is not mandatory to register with the UNGM (http://www.ungm.org). Contracts can be awarded to non-registered suppliers. The full RFP documents can be provided to you per e-mail, even without a UNGM vendor registration number. However, by registering on the UNGM your company details will be entered in the database the UN buyers use when searching for suppliers.

Closing date of this EOI: 17 May 2018

Reference Number: ICC ref. 124890

Address EOI for the attention of: Kevin Gallagher

Fax no.: +31 70 515 8336

E-mail address: Kevin.Gallagher@icc-cpi.int