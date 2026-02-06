2 Cents With Oputah David M + Ward Rounds: Ron Kenoly, The Man Whose Songs United Churches

Some people do not merely pass through your childhood; they soundtrack it. Ron Kenoly was one of those people. Long before I understood theology, branding, the art, act and heart of worship, I knew his songs. I sang them in children’s church. I danced to them in carefully rehearsed choreographies. I shouted them with reckless joy! and sometimes, quiet reverence. When news broke that Ron Kenoly passed away on February 3, 2026, at the age of 81, it felt less like the loss of a distant American gospel legend and more like losing a familiar voice from home.

What made Ron Kenoly extraordinary was not just his music, but its reach. No matter your denomination: Pentecostal, Anglican, Catholic, White Garment, Apostolic, Jehovah’s Witness, Adventist, name it, chances are you sang or danced to “Ancient of Days,” “Lift Him Up,” “Anointing fall on me,” “Sing out the Lord is here,” or “The Lord be Magnified.” Even people who do not identify as Christians: atheists, Muslims, casual listeners, recognise at least one of his melodies. That kind of penetration is rare. It speaks to something deeper than genre. It speaks to universality.

Ron Kenoly belonged to a generation that redefined praise and worship as both spiritual expression and cultural experience. His songs were simple but not shallow, repetitive but not empty. They were built for congregations, not performances. Long before the age of LED screens and smoke machines, his music understood something essential: worship works best when people can participate. From a communications standpoint, this was genius. He stripped away complexity and replaced it with clarity. And clarity travels.

Integral to that global reach was Integrity Music. Together with contemporaries like Don Moen, Ron Kenoly helped transform Integrity from a niche American gospel label into a worldwide worship movement. Their music crossed borders without passports, entered Nigerian churches without visas, and became liturgy in places they may never have physically visited. This was soft power before the phrase became fashionable. Integrity Music did not just export songs; it exported a worship culture that local churches adopted, adapted, and made their own.

There is also something deeply instructive here for today’s creatives and communicators. Ron Kenoly never chased relevance; relevance chased him. He did not localise his sound to appeal to Africa or Asia, yet Africa and Asia embraced him wholeheartedly. Why? Because authenticity scales. When a message is sincere, well-structured, and emotionally intelligent, it transcends geography. In an era where many artists obsess over virality, Ron Kenoly reminds us that longevity is built on meaning. Rather than spend time arguing over Tattoo or no tattoo, to follow a poor pastor or not, we should pay attention to the legacy we leave behind.

Rest well, Dr Ron Kenoly. Thank you for the songs. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for making worship something we could sing, dance, shout, and live.

Ward Rounds

Kwara State Massacre

The killings in Woro and Nuku villages in Kwara State: where between 162 and 170 lives were reportedly lost, are horrifying by any standard. President Tinubu’s condemnation and the deployment of an army battalion under Operation Savannah Shield are necessary responses, but they are reactive, not preventive.

Nigeria has mastered the art of response after blood has been spilled. What it has not mastered is anticipation. Intelligence, early warning systems, and community engagement remain weak links. Prevention is not optional; it is cheaper, more humane, and far more effective than cure.

Electoral Act Reform

The Senate’s rejection of mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results has reopened old wounds. For a country still struggling with electoral trust, discretion where certainty is needed sends the wrong signal.

Opposition parties like the PDP are right to worry, but citizens must also engage. Electoral integrity is not a partisan luxury; it is a democratic necessity. Nigerians must stop spectating and start participating in the conversation before 2027 sneaks up again.

Birthday Jackpot

February 5 is one of football’s most curious coincidences. Carlos Tévez (1984), Cristiano Ronaldo (1985), and Neymar Jr. (1992) sharing the same birthday feels like a cosmic joke football fans happily accept.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, deserves his flowers: relentless excellence, obsessive discipline, and an unarguable place in football history. Love him or not, greatness this consistent demands respect. Happy birthday to the GOAT.

Arsenal: Is This the Year?

Arsenal’s qualification for the 2026 Carabao Cup Final marks their first major domestic cup final appearance since 2020. Facing Manchester City at Wembley is no small test, but belief is building.

For a club long accused of “almost there,” and tagged “Netflix (Next Season)” this final represents more than silverware. It represents progress, maturity, and a chance to silence familiar jokes. Arsenal, is this the year?

US Military Presence in Nigeria

The confirmation by AFRICOM that a small US military team is deployed in Nigeria for intelligence support, training, and capacity building against ISWAP and Boko Haram is significant. Quiet cooperation often works better than loud announcements.

Still, Nigerians will judge this partnership by results, not briefings. Foreign assistance must strengthen local capacity, not replace it. If this collaboration delivers real security outcomes, scepticism will soften quickly.

And that’s it for this week.

