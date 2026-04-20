Reps hail Dangote refinery as Nigeria turns net petrol exporter

Key points

Nigeria recorded a historic shift in March 2026, exporting more petrol than it imported for the first time.

Dangote Refinery shipped 44,000 barrels per day, surpassing national imports of 41,000 barrels per day.

Lawmakers say the development signals progress in downstream reforms and improved energy security.

Main story

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has described the reported achievement by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals as a landmark development for Nigeria’s energy sector, signalling growing stability in domestic refining capacity.

In March 2026, Nigeria reached a historic milestone as the Lekki-based refinery exported more petrol than the country imported, effectively making Africa’s largest crude oil producer a net exporter of refined petroleum products for the first time.

According to market intelligence data from Kpler, the refinery exported about 44,000 barrels per day (bpd) of petrol during the period, while national imports declined to 41,000 bpd—the lowest level recorded. This created a surplus of approximately 3,000 bpd.

The development marks a major structural shift for Nigeria, which has long exported crude oil while depending heavily on imported refined products due to inadequate domestic refining capacity.

Crude supply to the 650,000 bpd facility also rose significantly, reaching about 565,000 bpd in March, indicating increased operational efficiency and sustained utilisation since operations began in late 2023.

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, attributed the milestone to ongoing economic and energy sector reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the policies have strengthened investor confidence and supported large-scale domestic refining.

The issues

Despite the milestone, stakeholders note that Nigeria’s net export status remains marginal, with a slim surplus that could fluctuate based on supply stability, regulatory efficiency, and crude availability. Sustaining this progress will require consistent crude feedstock supply, infrastructure protection, and efficient downstream regulation.

What’s being said

In a statement issued by Committee Chairman Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, lawmakers described the development as a “national pride milestone” and a turning point for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The committee commended the refinery’s performance, stating that the shift from import dependence to net export status demonstrates the potential of private sector investment in reshaping the country’s energy landscape.

Lawmakers further noted that the achievement could ease pressure on foreign exchange demand, improve fuel availability, and strengthen national energy security if sustained.

What’s next

The House Committee has urged regulatory agencies to maintain transparency and ensure the protection of critical petroleum infrastructure. It also pledged continued legislative support for policies that encourage domestic refining, industrial growth, and Nigeria’s positioning as a regional energy hub.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s transition to a net petrol-exporting position, driven by increased output from the Dangote Refinery, marks a symbolic shift in the country’s energy narrative—but sustaining the gains will depend on policy consistency, operational efficiency, and stable crude supply.