Filmmaker calls for ‘psychology-driven’ storytelling in African cinema

Keypoints

Busola Komolafe, founder of Jyraes Motion Pictures, is advocating for a shift toward ethical and psychology-driven storytelling in the Nigerian film industry.

She argues that filmmakers are gatekeepers with the power to shape public perception and should prioritize emotional depth over sensationalism.

A major focus of her call is the unseen psychological trauma of women, moving beyond physical experiences to explore mental health and societal pressures.

Komolafe highlights the economic resilience of women, particularly those in the informal sector who often serve as “silent breadwinners” to protect cultural norms.

Her goal is to create content that moves beyond surface-level feminism to spark shared recognition and deeper societal understanding.

Main Story

Nigerian filmmaker Busola Komolafe wants Nollywood and African brands to look beneath the surface. In an interview on Sunday with the News Agency of Nigeria, the TV executive and producer made a passionate case for “psychology-driven” filmmaking, a style that focuses on why people behave the way they do, rather than just what they do.

Komolafe believes that stories have become too sensational, often ignoring the mental health struggles that follow traumatic events like kidnapping or domestic pressure.

She pointed to the “silent battles” women face, noting that many are the financial backbone of their homes but hide their success to conform to societal expectations of male dominance.

For Komolafe, these aren’t just social issues; they are rich, untapped narratives. By exploring the backstories of the “corn roaster on the roadside” or the survivor of a crime, she argues that filmmakers can bridge the gap between entertainment and real-world healing, moving away from shallow judgments toward authentic representation.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the “sensationalism-trap”; the commercial film industry often rewards high-drama, “loud” stories over quiet, psychological character studies because they are seen as easier to sell.

Authorities in the creative space must solve the problem of mental health stigma, as many audiences may initially shy away from stories that deal heavily with trauma and “hidden” struggles.

Furthermore, there is a market-perception risk; despite Komolafe’s data showing that women are the primary consumers of TV content, some investors still perceive women-centered psychological dramas as less “marketable” than action or slapstick comedy. To succeed, filmmakers like Komolafe must prove that “empathy” can be just as profitable as “explosions.”

What’s Being Said

“We have so much power that we need to make sure that we’re telling the right stories,” stated Busola Komolafe, highlighting the ethical duty of narrative control.

Industry analysts agree that as African cinema goes global via platforms like Netflix and Prime, “emotional depth” is what will distinguish high-quality African brands from generic content.

What’s Next

Jyraes Motion Pictures is expected to release new projects that focus on these “unspoken” psychological themes later in 2026.

Workshops for screenwriters may emerge, focusing on how to integrate psychological profiles and “backstory logic” into commercial scripts.

Documentary filmmakers in Nigeria are likely to adopt more ethical framing techniques to ensure that subjects of trauma are not re-traumatized by the filming process.

Collaborations with psychologists could become a new trend in Nollywood, with experts serving as consultants to ensure “responsible representation” of mental health conditions.

Bottom Line

Busola Komolafe isn’t just asking for better movies; she’s asking for a more empathetic society. By pushing for a “psychology-first” approach, she is challenging the industry to use its enormous power to heal traumas rather than just exploit them for views.