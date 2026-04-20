NiMet predicts three days of thunderstorms and high heat across Nigeria

Keypoints

NiMet has issued a three-day weather outlook predicting a mix of sunny skies and thunderstorms from Monday, April 20, to Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The Northern region will experience sunny mornings with afternoon thunderstorms expected in states like Taraba, Adamawa, and Kaduna.

The South and North Central (including the FCT) are set for cloudy mornings followed by moderate rains and thunderstorms throughout the period.

Thermal discomfort is expected to persist due to high temperatures; the public is advised to stay hydrated and wear breathable clothing.

Safety warnings have been issued regarding strong winds, falling trees, and the danger of driving during heavy downpours.

Main Story

Nigerians should prepare for a volatile start to the week as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicts a combination of intense heat and sudden thunderstorms nationwide.

From Monday through Wednesday, the weather pattern will largely follow a cycle of sunny or cloudy mornings giving way to afternoon and evening rains. While the North will see the most sun, states like Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba are still at risk of isolated storms.

In the South and the North Central regions, the atmosphere is expected to remain mostly cloudy, with the FCT, Plateau, and Lagos likely to experience moderate rainfall.

NiMet has specifically warned that these rains may be preceded by strong winds capable of blowing away loose objects or bringing down old trees. Additionally, the agency highlighted that despite the rain, temperatures remain high enough to cause significant physical discomfort, urging citizens to prioritize ventilation and hydration.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the “thermal-shock” gap; the combination of high humidity and high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion even when it rains. Authorities must solve the problem of urban-drainage blockages, as the predicted “moderate rains” can quickly lead to flash floods in cities with poor infrastructure.

Furthermore, there is a flight-safety risk; sudden thunderstorms and strong winds are dangerous for aviation, which is why NiMet is insisting that airline operators obtain specific flight documentation before takeoff. To stay safe, residents must avoid the common habit of seeking shelter under tall trees, which act as lightning rods and are prone to breaking during the high winds forecast for this week.

What’s Being Said

“Temperatures are expected to remain high causing thermal discomfort… stay hydrated,” advised NiMet officials in the Sunday outlook.

The Agency also urged the public to “ensure that loose objects are fastened” to prevent accidents during windstorms.

What’s Next

Daily weather updates will be released by NiMet to provide more specific timing for the afternoon storms in each state.

Emergency services in flood-prone areas like Lagos and Kogi may be placed on high alert as the three-day rain cycle begins.

Aviation schedules for Monday through Wednesday may see adjustments; passengers are advised to check with their airlines for potential weather-related delays.

Temperature monitoring will continue to see if this heatwave transitions into a more consistent rainy season pattern by late April.

Bottom Line

The next 72 hours will be a test of endurance and caution. Between the scorching heat and the risk of sudden, wind-heavy thunderstorms, the best strategy for Nigerians is to stay informed, stay under sturdy roofs during storms, and keep a water bottle close at hand.