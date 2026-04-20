Katsina children demand climate action and school safety upgrades

Keypoints

The Child Rights Advocacy Club in Mashi, Katsina State, has raised alarms over how climate change and environmental decay are ruining their education and safety.

Supported by Save the Children International, the young advocates visited local leaders on Sunday to present a list of urgent demands for school rehabilitation.

Core demands include the provision of safe water, the construction of modern toilets to end open defecation, and the repair of drainage systems to prevent school flooding.

Security concerns were highlighted, with children calling for school fencing and guards to stop illegal grazing and protect students from intruders.

Mashi Council leaders pledged to enforce bans on illegal tree cutting and improve school environments in response to the children’s advocacy.

Main Story

Children in Mashi Local Government Area are refusing to stay silent as climate change threatens their future. On Sunday, April 19, 2026, a group of young advocates took their message directly to the District Head and the Council Chairman, warning that their schools are becoming “unsafe and unconducive” for learning.

The visit, backed by the “Education Cannot Wait” (ECW) project, highlighted a grim reality: many schools in the area are currently battling blocked waterways, a lack of clean water, and the constant threat of desertification.

The children didn’t just complain; they offered solutions. Through a mix of formal speeches and drama, they called for aggressive tree-planting campaigns to cool down their classrooms and stricter security measures like fencing, to keep grazing animals out of their compounds.

Specific institutions, including Government Pilot Secondary School Majigiri and Doguru Primary and Secondary Schools, were cited as being in desperate need of help.

In response, local authorities promised to revisit environmental laws and support the creation of school clubs dedicated to sustainability.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the “climate-education” gap; when schools flood or become too hot due to a lack of trees, students simply cannot learn, leading to higher dropout rates. Authorities must solve the problem of infrastructure-security, as unfenced schools are prone to vandalism and provide easy access for grazing livestock that destroy school gardens. Furthermore, there is a disease-outbreak risk; without functional toilets and hand-washing stations, children in flooded areas are highly susceptible to waterborne illnesses. To succeed, the Mashi Council must move beyond “pledges” and ensure that the deputy chairman’s promise to stop illegal tree cutting is backed by real enforcement on the ground.

What’s Being Said

“We are representing countless children who face these challenges daily,” stated the young advocates, emphasizing that their school environments pose a “direct threat” to their well-being.

What’s Next

A tree-planting campaign is expected to be launched in the targeted Mashi schools as the early rains begin to settle.

Fencing projects for Majigiri and Doguru schools may be included in the next local government budget following the children’s direct appeal.

Save the Children International is anticipated to continue monitoring the “Education Cannot Wait” project to ensure the local government follows through on its promises.

School environmental clubs are likely to be formed across the local government area to empower more students to take charge of their immediate surroundings.

Bottom Line

By taking their concerns to the seat of power, the children of Mashi have shown that they are not just victims of climate change, but active stakeholders in their own education. For the leaders of Katsina, the message is clear: a safe school requires more than just books—it requires clean water, sturdy fences, and a green environment.