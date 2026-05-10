Rema to headline 2026 Mawazine Festival in Morocco

Keypoints

Nigerian star Rema has been announced as a headliner for the 2021st edition of the Mawazine Festival in Rabat.

The festival, organized by Maroc Cultures, will take place from June 19 to 27, 2026.

Rema is scheduled to perform on the prestigious OLM Souissi Stage on June 24.

Mawazine is one of the world’s largest music festivals, typically attracting over 3.7 million visitors.

The event features over 90 acts across seven stages, showcasing a mix of international, regional, and local talent.

Main Story

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Divine Ikubor, known globally as Rema, is set to take the stage at the 2026 Mawazine Festival in Rabat, Morocco.

According to the festival organizers, Maroc Cultures, the 21st edition of this massive musical celebration will run from June 19 to 27. Rema is slated to headline the OLM Souissi Stage—the festival’s primary venue for international superstars—on June 24.

Mawazine, often cited as one of the largest music festivals in the world and the largest on the African continent, transforms the Moroccan capital into a vibrant hub of cultural exchange.

The event features a diverse lineup of more than 90 artists performing across seven stages in Rabat and its twin city, Salé. Known for its high energy and inclusive atmosphere, the festival draws millions of fans annually, offering a mix of free public concerts and ticketed performances that highlight both global icons and rising African and Arab talent.

The Issues

Securing a headline slot at Mawazine confirms Rema’s status as a global touring powerhouse, following the path of previous headliners like Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Logistics for an event drawing over 3 million people require extensive coordination between Moroccan authorities and festival organizers to manage the intense city-center crowds.

The festival’s “Rhythms of the World” theme continues to serve as a bridge for cultural diplomacy, connecting West African Afrobeats with North African and international audiences.

What’s Being Said

Organizers describe the 2026 edition as a continuation of their mission to feature a “wide range of international and local music artistes across various genres.”

Observers note that the OLM Souissi Stage is “the stronghold of international music,” reserved for the festival’s most anticipated acts.

Local fans have expressed high anticipation for Rema’s performance, as Afrobeats has seen a significant surge in popularity across the Maghreb region.

What’s Next

The full daily schedule for the remaining six stages is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Security and transportation plans for Rabat and Salé will be finalized ahead of the June 19 opening.

Rema is expected to follow his Morocco performance with further stops on his 2026 global tour.

Bottom Line

Rema’s headlining performance at Mawazine 2026 marks another milestone for the Afrobeats genre on one of the world’s most massive musical platforms.