Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola celebrate first wedding anniversary

Keypoints

Singer Mr Eazi and model Temi Otedola marked their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The couple shared celebratory posts and photos on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to commemorate the milestone.

Their 2025 wedding was a multi-country event spanning Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

The civil ceremony took place in Monaco on May 9, 2025, which serves as their official anniversary date.

Temi Otedola also used the occasion to honor the memory of Mr Eazi’s late mother.

Main Story

Nigerian singer and record executive Mr Eazi (Oluwatosin Ajibade) and fashion icon Temi Otedola are celebrating one year of marriage.

The couple, who have been in a high-profile relationship for several years, took to social media on Saturday to share heartfelt tributes to one another.

Mr Eazi posted a photo of the couple on his X page, thanking God for the journey, while Temi shared wedding photos on Instagram, referring to herself as “Mrs. A.”

The couple’s path to the altar in 2025 was marked by a series of exclusive international ceremonies. The celebrations began with a private civil ceremony in Monaco on May 9, followed by a traditional Yoruba wedding in Dubai. The festivities concluded on August 8, 2025, with an intimate white wedding in Iceland.

That final ceremony was strictly limited to 100 guests, including billionaire Aliko Dangote, and photos were only released to the public months later. In her anniversary post, Temi also paid tribute to Mr Eazi’s late mother, noting it was her birthday as well.

The Issues

The “destination wedding” trend remains a hallmark of high-net-worth Nigerian families, blending traditional heritage with global luxury.

Maintaining privacy in the age of social media is a recurring theme for the couple, who chose to delay the public release of their wedding photos by several months.

The union further bridges the worlds of Nigerian entertainment and the country’s business elite, as Temi is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola.

What’s Being Said

“Thanking God For One Year with this Gangsta… Happy Anniversary Iyawo Mi,” wrote Mr Eazi in his anniversary post.

“1 Year as Mrs A & Happy Birthday to our most Loved and Missed Mommy A,” Temi Otedola shared on Instagram.

Bottom Line

A year after their lavish multi-country wedding, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola remain one of Africa’s most celebrated power couples, marking their first anniversary with a blend of public gratitude and private reflection.