Real Madrid Fans Call for Mbappe’s Signing at Hazard’s Unveiling Ceremony

Real Madrid supporters have called on the club, to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The fans made their demand known on Thursday, during the official presentation of Eden Hazard, who becomes their most expensive player ever.

About 50,000 fans packed into the Santiago Bernabeu, to catch their first glimpse of Hazard, following his high-profile move which could see Chelsea receive up to £130million once add-ons are included.

Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo have also joined Madrid in recent weeks, but a section of the crowd began calling for Mbappe to follow suit.

“We want Mbappe, we want Mbappe!” Madrid supporters could be heard singing, as they waited for Hazard to make his way onto the pitch.

Marca claims Mbappe is desperate to complete a move to the Spanish capital this summer, but PSG are determined to keep the 20-year-old for at least another season.