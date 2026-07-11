REA begins rollout of interconnected mini-grids across states

Key points

REA is developing 48 interconnected mini-grid sites under the DARES and NEP programmes.

Projects are expected to provide over 250,000 electricity connections for about 1.25 million Nigerians.

Groundbreaking has commenced for an 11.9MWp interconnected solar mini-grid in Rivers State.

Programme aims to improve grid reliability through decentralised clean energy.

Main story

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) says it has commenced the rollout of 48 interconnected mini-grid projects across Nigeria as part of efforts to expand electricity access and strengthen the national power system.

Managing Director of the REA, Dr Abba Aliyu, disclosed this in a post on his official X account following the groundbreaking ceremony for an interconnected solar mini-grid project in Rivers State.

According to Aliyu, the projects are being implemented under the World Bank-funded Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) Programme and the African Development Bank-supported Nigeria Electrification Programme (NEP) through the Minimum Subsidy Tender (MST) initiative.

He said the 48 interconnected mini-grid sites are expected to deliver more than 250,000 electricity connections, benefiting approximately 1.25 million Nigerians.

Aliyu said the projects would not only expand electricity access but also strengthen existing distribution networks by injecting clean energy into the grid.

According to him, the interconnected mini-grids are designed to improve grid stability, enhance service reliability and demonstrate how decentralised renewable energy systems can complement the national electricity grid.

He disclosed that he joined the Deputy Governor of Rivers State for the groundbreaking of an 11.9-megawatt peak (MWp) interconnected solar mini-grid in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area.

The project will be delivered by News Engineering.

Aliyu said Rivers State joins Kogi, Kebbi and Adamawa states, where groundbreaking ceremonies have already been held under the programme.

He attributed the progress to collaboration among the Federal Government, state governments, development partners, private-sector developers and host communities.

The issues

Nigeria is increasingly deploying interconnected mini-grids to improve electricity access while supporting the national grid. The model combines decentralised renewable energy generation with existing distribution infrastructure to improve reliability, particularly in underserved communities.

What’s being said

“These interconnected mini-grids will strengthen the wider electricity ecosystem by injecting clean energy into existing distribution networks, improving grid stability and enhancing service reliability.” — Abba Aliyu, Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency

What’s next

REA is expected to continue groundbreaking and construction activities across the remaining project sites as implementation of the DARES and NEP programmes progresses nationwide.

Bottom line

The interconnected mini-grid programme marks a significant step in Nigeria’s clean energy transition, combining renewable power generation with grid expansion to improve electricity access for more than one million people.