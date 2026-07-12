Oilserv begins work on NLNG gas pipeline expansion

Key points

Oilserv has commenced work on the shallow-water section of NLNG’s GTS-1 expansion project.

The project will strengthen gas supply to the Bonny Island liquefaction plant and support Train 7 operations.

Company says mainline welding on the AKK Gas Pipeline has been completed.

Oilserv is deploying digital engineering tools and AI to improve project delivery.

Main story

Oilserv Limited has commenced work on the shallow-water section of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Gas Transmission System (GTS-1) expansion project aimed at strengthening gas supply infrastructure to the Bonny Island liquefaction plant.

The Managing Director of Oilserv Limited, Dr Kenechukwu Nwangwu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week in Abuja.

Nwangwu said the GTS-1 project forms part of NLNG’s strategy to expand its gas transmission network to support increased gas production and processing capacity, particularly with the coming on stream of Train 7.

He said the project involves the installation of a shallow-water gas pipeline to Bonny Island, which will strengthen gas supply to NLNG’s processing facilities.

“Another exciting project currently underway is our participation in the NLNG GTS-1 expansion.

“This project introduces another level of engineering complexity, particularly because it involves shallow-water pipeline installation and specialised marine construction activities.

“The project is a major milestone for both the company and Nigeria’s gas industry, reflecting the growing confidence of major energy companies in indigenous engineering firms,” he said.

According to Nwangwu, Oilserv is laying about six kilometres of offshore pipeline across shallow waters using barges and other specialised installation equipment.

He added that thousands of pipeline joints had already been transported from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island, where installation activities were ongoing.

He said the project required precision in logistics, welding, installation, testing and integration with the broader gas transmission network.

According to him, the project further demonstrates Oilserv’s capacity to execute complex onshore and offshore pipeline infrastructure while expanding its technical capabilities in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Nwangwu also provided an update on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, saying the company had completed the mainline welding phase and was now focused on pre-commissioning and commissioning activities.

He said Oilserv was working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), government agencies and other partners to ensure the pipeline was ready for first gas within the Federal Government’s timeline.

Describing the AKK pipeline as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative, Nwangwu said the project would enhance domestic gas transportation, support power generation, boost manufacturing and drive industrial development across northern Nigeria.

He added that Oilserv was also executing the Ubeta Project for TotalEnergies while nearing completion of the ANOH Renaissance Project and making progress on the ANOH-NNPC project.

The managing director said the company continued to leverage technology to improve project delivery, noting that it was among the first indigenous firms to deploy automatic and semi-automatic welding systems on large-scale pipeline projects.

He added that Oilserv was integrating digital engineering tools and artificial intelligence into engineering design, project analytics and document management to improve efficiency, safety and decision-making.

On domestic gas utilisation, Nwangwu said infrastructure remained Nigeria’s biggest challenge rather than gas availability.

He noted that pipelines, processing facilities and distribution networks were critical to ensuring gas reached industries, power plants and households.

He also commended NLNG’s increasing supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the domestic market, describing it as a positive step towards improving cooking gas availability nationwide.

The issues

Nigeria is expanding its gas infrastructure to improve domestic utilisation, support electricity generation and increase industrial activity under the Decade of Gas initiative. Projects such as the GTS-1 expansion and the AKK Gas Pipeline are expected to improve gas transportation and strengthen the country’s energy value chain.

What’s being said

“We have successfully completed the mainline welding activities and our teams are presently focused on pre-commissioning and commissioning operations.” — Kenechukwu Nwangwu, Managing Director, Oilserv Limited

What’s next

Oilserv will continue offshore installation works on the GTS-1 expansion while progressing pre-commissioning activities on the AKK Gas Pipeline ahead of the commencement of gas transportation.

Bottom line

The GTS-1 expansion and progress on the AKK pipeline underscore Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen gas infrastructure, support LNG production and expand domestic gas utilisation through greater indigenous engineering capacity.