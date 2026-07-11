FG says 265MW Abuja power project on track for completion

Key points

FG says Phase I of the Abuja Independent Power Project is progressing steadily.

The project is expected to generate 265MW and be completed by the end of 2026.

More than 1,300 workers are currently engaged on the project.

Plant will be supplied with gas from the AKK Gas Pipeline.

Main story

The Federal Government says construction of the Abuja Independent Power Project (Phase I) is progressing steadily and remains on course for completion before the end of 2026.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment, Malam Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, stated this on Thursday during the fourth day of the “Gani Ya Kori Ji” (Seeing is Believing) inspection tour of ongoing Federal Government projects in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is a key component of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Power Projects designed to strengthen electricity supply and support industrial development.

Abdulaziz described the pace of construction as evidence of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to delivering critical infrastructure under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the project site had recorded significant progress since 2024, when construction was still at an early stage.

“As of 2024, this place was all grass. Today, you can see a massive power facility taking shape. This is another testament to what the Tinubu administration is achieving. This is no longer a promise; it is a reality,” he said.

According to him, Phase I of the project will add 265 megawatts to the national grid and is expected to be inaugurated before the end of 2026.

He said more than 1,300 Nigerians and expatriates were currently working on the project, making it both a strategic power investment and a major source of employment.

Abdulaziz added that the power plant would be supplied with natural gas from the AKK Gas Pipeline, creating an integrated energy infrastructure capable of improving electricity supply, supporting industrialisation and stimulating economic growth.

Providing an update on construction, the Project Engineer, Hu Sassai, said work began with land clearing, earthworks and site preparation before foundation excavation commenced in January 2025.

He said major civil works, including equipment foundations, had been completed, while installation of key equipment, cable laying and electrical works were currently underway.

Sassai added that construction of firefighting and water pipeline systems was progressing simultaneously.

He expressed confidence that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

The inspection formed part of a regional tour of major Federal Government infrastructure projects.

Earlier, the delegation inspected Block Valve Station 19 of the 614-kilometre AKK Gas Pipeline in Kaduna State, where officials disclosed that the pipeline had reached 95 per cent completion.

The team also visited the Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto Dual Carriageway Project, the Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition City in Kaduna, and the revived General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

The issues

The Abuja Independent Power Project is part of the Federal Government’s strategy to expand electricity generation by linking gas infrastructure with power plants. The project is expected to improve electricity supply, strengthen energy security and support industrial growth in the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding areas.

What’s being said

“This project alone will inject 265 megawatts into the national grid… Similar power plants are planned for Kaduna and Kano in subsequent phases.” — Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment

What’s next

Construction will continue with equipment installation, electrical works and supporting infrastructure ahead of the planned completion and commissioning of the 265MW facility by the end of 2026.

Bottom line

The Abuja Independent Power Project is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s electricity supply by adding 265MW to the national grid while complementing the nearly completed AKK Gas Pipeline.