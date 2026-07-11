LADIPOE to feature on Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio

Key points

Nigerian rapper LADIPOE will feature on Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio this month.

Discussion will centre on his new single, “Many People,” featuring Ema Onigah.

featuring Ema Onigah. The song is one of the lead singles from his forthcoming sophomore album, Revival.

Rap Life Africa will also spotlight new releases from Maglera Doe Boy, FLVME, Ruff, Emtee, Sjava and Saudi.

Main story

Nigerian rapper LADIPOE is set to feature on Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio this month, where he will discuss his latest single, “Many People,” featuring Ema Onigah, ahead of the release of his forthcoming sophomore album, Revival.

The programme, presented by Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, will feature a conversation between Darden and Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida on LADIPOE’s latest project.

According to Apple Music, “Many People” explores themes of self-belief and resilience in an era increasingly shaped by comparison and external pressures.

The track serves as one of the lead singles from Revival, offering listeners an early preview of what is expected to be LADIPOE’s most personal and culturally significant project to date.

Apple Music described the project as showcasing the rapper’s signature lyrical precision, emotional depth and commitment to expanding the boundaries of Nigerian hip-hop.

The platform said Revival would further reinforce LADIPOE’s position as one of Africa’s leading rap artists.

Rap Life Africa will also feature South African rappers Maglera Doe Boy and FLVME with their collaborative single, “Yahoo Boyz,” a drill-inspired track produced by Oro WaAfrika, Big Les and Zoocci Coke Dope.

Also included is “Ibandla” by Ruff, Emtee, Sjava and Saudi, a reflective collaboration exploring themes of faith, brotherhood and personal growth.

Born Oladipo Eso, LADIPOE has built a reputation over the past decade for combining technical lyricism with storytelling rooted in Nigerian culture.

After returning to Nigeria following his studies at the University of Southern California, he established himself as one of the country’s most respected rap artists.

His forthcoming 16-track album, Revival, explores themes including faith, identity, community and African excellence through a blend of hip-hop and contemporary African sounds.

The issues

African hip-hop continues to gain global recognition through international streaming platforms, with Nigerian and South African artists increasingly reaching wider audiences while maintaining distinct local influences and storytelling traditions.

What’s being said

“Many People” is a powerful meditation on self-belief in an era increasingly shaped by comparison and outside noise. — Apple Music

What’s next

LADIPOE’s appearance on Rap Life Radio will precede the release of Revival, his second studio album, which is expected to further showcase his evolution as one of Africa’s leading rap voices.

Bottom line

LADIPOE’s latest Apple Music feature highlights the growing international profile of Nigerian hip-hop as anticipation builds for the release of his sophomore album, Revival.