Pump Price Stays High Despite Dangote’s Free Logistics

Petrol prices across filling stations have remained largely unchanged at an average of N865 per litre, despite the Dangote Refinery supplying marketers at N820 per litre with free delivery.

An investigation by The PUNCH on Sunday showed that major marketers, including Heyden, AP, MRS and Ardova, have continued to sell above the projected rates, with only a handful of outlets offering slight reductions. While some MRS stations in Lagos sold petrol at N841 per litre — in line with Dangote’s distribution framework — others in Ogun State sold as high as N875.

In September, the refinery announced a logistics-free distribution scheme powered by over 1,000 compressed natural gas trucks, aimed at lowering retail prices nationwide. Under the plan, motorists in Lagos and the South-West were expected to pay N841 per litre, while Abuja, Rivers, Delta, Edo and Kwara would see N851. But nearly three weeks later, most marketers have yet to implement the cuts.

Dangote sources insist many partners have already received new supplies and should not be charging above the recommended rates. “It’s unfair to keep selling at old rates. They are receiving the product at N820 per litre with free logistics, yet they’re still selling higher,” a refinery official told The PUNCH.

Marketers, however, argue that they are still selling from old stock purchased at higher prices, promising adjustments once fresh supplies reach their tanks.

The situation has triggered long queues at the few outlets that adjusted their pump prices, particularly at an MRS station in Alapere, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) criticised the refinery’s frequent price revisions, warning that its timing distorts market stability and disadvantages other players.

Despite its critics, the Dangote Refinery has emerged as the new benchmark for petrol pricing, a role previously dominated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. The NNPC confirmed over the weekend that its pump price in Lagos remains at N865 per litre.