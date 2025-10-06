Dangote Launches $2.5bn Fertiliser Plant Project In Ethiopia

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has broken ground on a $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Ethiopia’s Somali Region, in what is set to become one of the world’s largest fertiliser complexes.

The project, located in Gode and developed in partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings, will have an annual production capacity of three million metric tonnes of urea. It is expected to tap into the country’s Hilal and Calub natural gas reserves to boost agricultural productivity, create jobs, and enhance food security across the Horn of Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the venture as a symbol of shared responsibility and cooperation, saying it reflected Ethiopia’s commitment to harnessing opportunities and raising its global profile. “They embody our shared responsibility to harness opportunities, strengthen cooperation, and promote peace,” he said.

Dangote praised Ethiopia’s economic reforms and infrastructure development, noting that the partnership marked “a pivotal moment in our shared vision to industrialise Africa and achieve food security across the continent.” He added that the group plans to expand into the production of other fertilisers, positioning Ethiopia as a regional hub for agricultural inputs.

“This project marks the first time a private African investor is partnering with an African country to build such an industrial complex. We understand Africa, its challenges, its opportunities, and its potential. And we believe only Africans can truly transform Africa,” Dangote said.

The Gode fertiliser plant is Dangote Group’s second major investment in Ethiopia, following its Mugher cement plant, which has been operational for more than a decade. The group has also committed an additional $400m to double cement capacity in the country.

Financial institutions including Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, and several Nigerian banks are backing the project.

The President of Ethiopia’s Somali Region, Mustafa Omar, described Dangote as “the anchor investor Ethiopia has been looking for,” while Nigerian Exchange Group Chairman, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, praised the initiative as a boost for stronger economic relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Dangote expressed optimism that within five years, Ethiopia could emerge as Africa’s leading agricultural nation, with the Gode project serving as a cornerstone of the continent’s industrial transformation.