Gerard confronts kamsy over pool party behaviour on BBNaija

By Bo;uwatife Oshadiya | August 8, 2026

Key Points

Gerard confronts Kamsy over her interaction with Chimsom Chuka during the Pool Party

Kamsy apologises and explains that alcohol influenced her behaviour

Mercedes wins the Arena Games with 105 points as tensions continue among housemates

Main Story

Gerard confronted Kamsy on Friday over her behaviour towards Chimsom Chuka during the previous night’s Pool Party, telling her that the incident raised concerns about respect and trust in their relationship.

The conversation took place in the lounge after the housemates returned from a yoga session and completed their morning chores. Gerard told Kamsy that his concern was not her dancing with other housemates, but specifically her decision to sit on Chimsom’s shoulders during the party.

Kamsy explained that she had been drinking and said she was struggling in the pool. She also reminded Gerard that he had previously told her he had no problem with her dancing with other people.

Gerard maintained that the issue was about boundaries and said he did not want to be in a position where he had to tell a woman how to behave. He compared the situation with Goddessa’s relationship with Araga, noting that she dances with other men while maintaining what he described as respect for her relationship.

Kamsy apologised and Gerard accepted the apology, although he later explained that the disagreement was connected to deeper trust issues. He told Kamsy that he cares about her but believes trust has to be earned, while reflecting on experiences from his past.

Elsewhere in the house, Chimsom discussed the situation with Goddessa and admitted that their earlier conversation had helped him gain perspective. He said he wanted to speak with Gerard about the situation.

The day also featured the Arena Games, where Mercedes emerged victorious after scoring 105 points. Keivo finished as the first runner-up with 95 points.

What’s Being Said

“If I have to put myself in a position where I have to tell a girl how to act, it’s a problem,” Gerard told Kamsy during their conversation.

Kamsy apologised and attributed her behaviour at the Pool Party partly to alcohol, while Gerard said his concern centred on her actions and the question of trust.

Chimsom later told Goddessa that their earlier discussion had helped him gain perspective and indicated that he wanted to have a conversation with Gerard about the situation.

What’s Next

Gerard and Kamsy are expected to continue navigating their relationship following their conversation about trust and boundaries

Chimsom has indicated that he wants to speak directly with Gerard about the Pool Party incident

The housemates will continue competing in the week’s activities ahead of the next Sunday Live Eviction Show

The Bottom Line:

The Pool Party incident has become another test of the relationships developing inside the Big Brother Naija house, with Gerard’s concerns shifting the conversation from the party itself to trust and personal boundaries.

Meanwhile, Mercedes’ Arena Games victory gives her a strong competitive position as housemates continue to balance relationships, alliances and the demands of the competition.