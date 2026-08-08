Araga opens up about goddessa as BBNaija housemates face conflicts

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 8, 2026

Key Points

Araga reveals how his connection with Goddessa began after seeing her without makeup

Bells says she struggles to control her reactions during conflicts and considers leaving the House

Housemates vote for the season’s first Most Influential Player of the Week

Main Story

Araga opened up about his growing connection with Goddessa on Day 13 of the Big Brother Naija House, while Bells considered leaving amid continued struggles with conflict.

The day began quietly as housemates woke up, completed their morning routines and prepared for the evening’s Saturday night activities. HoH Sheba later woke the remaining housemates and reminded them to begin their chores and clean the House.

Speaking with Abi, Araga explained that he entered the House determined not to develop feelings for anyone. He said his perspective changed after seeing Goddessa without makeup and appreciating her beauty. He added that he does not like to delay when he develops an interest in someone, prompting him to approach her bed that night.

Araga also said he was interested in seeing how his relationship with Goddessa develops after the show. He discussed plans to expand his business and establish modelling classes, while Abi said she hopes to launch a cooking show and publish cooking books.

The relationship remained a major talking point as Araga and Goddessa spent time together later in the morning. Goddessa told Araga she missed his company while helping with cleaning, after which the pair shared kisses and cuddles. They also revisited their conversation from the previous night, with Araga saying their priority should remain themselves and their connection.

Elsewhere, Bells expressed frustration over her reactions during arguments. She told Mercedes, Yusuf and Martins that she finds it difficult to control what she says when angry and does not enjoy confrontation. She later told the housemates she was packing her bags in preparation for another possible argument.

The day also featured the first MIPOW voting of the season, while Temi Nkem prepared jollof rice and beef for the housemates. Tensions later emerged in the kitchen after Neche discovered that food she had stored in the refrigerator was missing, while Sultex also reported that his food had been tampered with.

What’s Being Said

The supplied report records conversations involving Araga, Goddessa, Bells and other housemates, but does not provide direct quotations suitable for publication under BizWatch Nigeria’s quotation standard. No quote has been added to avoid introducing unsupported material.

What’s Next

The housemates are expected to continue preparations for the Saturday night party

The result of the season’s first Most Influential Player of the Week vote is expected to emerge after the housemates’ private nominations

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Day 13 highlighted two contrasting storylines in the House: Araga and Goddessa’s relationship continued to develop, while Bells’ difficulty managing conflict created uncertainty over her future in the competition.