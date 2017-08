The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has concluded payment of August monthly pensions of retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

A statement by PATD’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Emma Okondo, said about N7.5 billion was paid to 236,705 Pensioners under the scheme.

It stated that PTAD was committed to keeping its promise of making prompt payment to pensioners when due.