PSG Topple Bayern Munich To Seal Semi-Final Berth In Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain took a giant step toward international glory after overcoming Bayern Munich 2-0 to earn a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals. The French champions brought an end to their four-match losing streak against the German giants, showcasing resilience and flair in a drama-filled fixture.

The match in Atlanta began tentatively, with both teams slow to find rhythm. It wasn’t until the 20th minute that the first real chance emerged — a slick PSG buildup ended with Désiré Doué teeing up Fabián Ruiz, who fired just over the bar.

Bayern responded through Michael Olise, who forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a sharp save, but the pendulum quickly swung back in PSG’s favour. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia nearly lit up the game with a dazzling solo run, but Manuel Neuer’s outstretched legs denied him what would have been a stunning opener.

Bayern briefly thought they’d found the breakthrough just before halftime when Dayot Upamecano nodded in from Olise’s free-kick. However, celebrations were short-lived as the assistant’s flag chalked off the goal for offside. Moments later, Bayern’s woes deepened as Jamal Musiala hobbled off with an apparent injury.

PSG wasted no time imposing themselves after the restart. Bradley Barcola burst through one-on-one with Neuer, but the veteran keeper once again came to Bayern’s rescue. A moment of madness followed, as Neuer’s risky attempt to dribble out of danger saw him lose possession, gifting Ousmane Dembélé a golden chance. But with an open goal, the Frenchman inexplicably rolled his shot wide.

Doué eventually made the breakthrough with a clever finish at the near post in the 78th minute, catching Neuer flat-footed. But PSG nearly unraveled soon after. Willian Pacho received a red card for a dangerous tackle on Leon Goretzka, and Bayern briefly believed they’d equalized through Harry Kane — only for another offside flag to intervene.

In a frantic finale, PSG went down to nine men as Lucas Hernández was dismissed for elbowing Raphaël Guerreiro. Yet, against all odds, they doubled their lead in stoppage time as Dembélé redeemed himself with a cool finish following a swift counterattack.

Referee Anthony Taylor added another twist by awarding Bayern a late penalty, but the decision was overturned after a pitchside review. PSG now head into the semi-finals with renewed confidence and eyes set on another major title in their pursuit of global supremacy.