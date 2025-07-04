Nigeria, Saint Lucia Forge Partnership To Boost Tourism And Creative Industries

Nigeria and Saint Lucia have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen ties in tourism, the Orange Economy, and the creative industries, marking a significant step toward deepening cultural, economic, and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday evening at the Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort during Nigeria’s presidential visit to Saint Lucia, symbolising a new chapter in the evolving relationship between the West African nation and the Caribbean island.

Describing the moment as the dawn of a new era, Nigeria’s Minister for Tourism praised the partnership as both timely and visionary, noting the warmth of Saint Lucia’s hospitality.

“From the minute I got off that aeroplane, it was as if I was looking into a mirror. Saint Lucia is a reflection of Nigeria; Nigeria is a reflection of Saint Lucia,” she said.

She highlighted the strategic nature of the MoU, which will allow both countries to leverage their strengths—Nigeria’s globally recognised creative industries, including Nollywood and music, and Saint Lucia’s expertise in tourism.

“This collaboration allows us to exchange expertise and co-develop our capacities in both sectors,” she said, adding that the agreement will encourage participation in cultural events like Saint Lucia’s Jazz Festival while fostering collaboration in fashion, arts, and museum development.

“We want you to come to Lagos for our ‘Detty December,’ wear our clothes, take our leather and our fabrics. We are part of each other, and this is the beginning of a new dawn,” she added, emphasising the potential of the partnership to inspire the global Black community.

Saint Lucia’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Industries, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, described the agreement as a formal reconnection of people separated by history but united by heritage.

“Colonialism expanded the boundaries of Africa beyond the continent to include islands like ours. This agreement is about formally re-establishing those ancestral links,” he said.

Dr. Hilaire praised Nigeria’s dynamic cultural exports, noting that Saint Lucia has hosted Nigerian talent at its Jazz Festival and looks forward to deepening these ties under the MoU. He also highlighted Saint Lucia’s internationally recognised community-based tourism model and expressed readiness to share insights as Nigeria develops its tourism sector.

Despite Saint Lucia’s small size—just 238 square miles with a population under 200,000—Dr. Hilaire said the country has valuable lessons to share in building a successful tourism industry.

The collaboration is also expected to address practical challenges in Saint Lucia’s creative industries, including sourcing raw materials for fashion and traditional crafts, further reinforcing the benefits of this strategic partnership for both nations.