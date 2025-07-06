Real Madrid Edge Past Dortmund In Thriller To Reach Club World Cup Semi-Finals

Real Madrid clinched the final semi-final slot at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup following a pulsating 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, notching their 14th win in the last 15 matches in the competition.

Under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos have steadily built momentum in this year’s tournament, and they wasted no time asserting dominance in their quarter-final clash. Just minutes into the encounter, Arda Güler exploited space on the left flank to deliver a pinpoint cross into the box, where Gonzalo García fired home on the volley from close range—registering his fourth goal of the tournament.

The Spanish giants continued to pile pressure, and by the 20-minute mark, they doubled their advantage. Fran García latched onto a sweeping cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold and slotted in at the far post, leaving Dortmund’s defence scrambling.

Dortmund, despite arriving with an impressive record of nine wins in their last ten outings across all competitions, found themselves on the back foot. Their resistance was tested repeatedly, especially by Vinicius Junior, who attempted two audacious long-range lobs after spotting goalkeeper Gregor Kobel off his line. Both efforts narrowly missed, but they highlighted Madrid’s relentless attacking threat.

Julian Brandt offered a rare spark for Dortmund around the hour mark, forcing a routine save from Thibaut Courtois with a low-driven shot. Sensing a possible shift in momentum, Alonso responded by summoning Luka Modrić and Kylian Mbappé from the bench. Modrić nearly made an instant impact with a shot from the edge of the box, but Kobel was equal to the task.

Real Madrid appeared in control heading into the final stages, showcasing their trademark possession-based football. But a chaotic finale brought the match to life. Maximilian Beier pulled one back for Dortmund with a precise finish, raising hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Those hopes were quickly extinguished as Kylian Mbappé restored Madrid’s two-goal cushion with an acrobatic volley just seconds after play resumed. Yet, the drama was far from over. Borussia Dortmund surged forward from the kickoff and were awarded a penalty after Dean Huijsen brought down Serhou Guirassy in the box. Huijsen received a straight red card for the challenge, and Guirassy calmly converted the resulting spot-kick.

Despite the late flurry, Madrid held on to secure the win and advance to a much-anticipated semi-final showdown with UEFA Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain. With four consecutive victories behind them, Alonso’s squad will carry significant confidence into the next round.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s spirited debut at the Club World Cup ends in heartbreak, along with the conclusion of their impressive 10-match unbeaten streak.