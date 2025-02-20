PSG Crush Brest With 10-Goal Thriller To Advance In UCL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stormed into the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a spectacular 7-0 demolition of Stade Brestois in the second leg of their knockout phase play-off. This result gave PSG an astonishing 10-0 aggregate victory, marking their 13th consecutive season reaching this stage of the competition.

Having already secured a 3-0 win in the first leg, PSG wasted no time asserting their dominance. In the opening minutes, Bradley Barcola came close to scoring but fired into the side netting after a brilliant setup by Ousmane Dembélé. Brest tried to respond on the counter-attack and nearly scored when Pierre Lees-Melou’s effort was dramatically cleared off the line by Marquinhos. However, PSG broke the deadlock in the 20th minute as Barcola latched onto a superb long-range pass from Fabián Ruiz and fired past Brest goalkeeper Grégoire Coudert.

From there, PSG never looked back. Their second goal came when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored his first Champions League goal for the club, slotting home after a well-placed pass from João Neves. Brest had a rare chance to score when Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Lees-Melou, but their missed opportunities proved costly.

The second half was no different. Ruiz, who had assisted earlier, came close to scoring himself but narrowly missed the target. Brest’s hopes of scoring were shattered when their best attempt hit the post. PSG then put the game to bed with a series of quick-fire goals:

Vitinha scored a brilliant long-range strike after a setup from Ruiz.

Substitute Désiré Doué made it 4-0 just minutes after coming on.

Nuno Mendes tapped in a cross from Achraf Hakimi for the fifth goal.

Gonçalo Ramos added a sixth with a delicate finish.

Senny Mayulu sealed the historic win with a close-range goal from Kvaratskhelia’s assist.

With this win, PSG extended their unbeaten streak against Brest to 32 matches (24 wins, 8 draws). Brest, on the other hand, suffered their fourth defeat to PSG this season, conceding at least three goals in each encounter.

PSG now looks forward to a high-profile round-of-16 showdown against either Liverpool or Barcelona. With their attacking prowess on full display, they will be confident heading into the next stage of the competition.

Bizwatch Nigeria Man of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)