Price of Imported Rice Drops – NBS Report

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that an average price of one kilogramme (kg) of rice decreased month-on-month in March 2019.

The NBS said this in its “Selected Food Price Watch (March 2019)’’ report released on its website.

The bureau said rice price decreased year-on-year by -0.39 per cent and decreased month-on-month by -0.68 per cent to N361.90 in March from N364.38 in February 2019.

Similarly, the bureau said average price of one kg of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by -21.07 per cent and month-on month by -2.71 per cent to N200.88 in March from N206.48 in February.

Also, it said average price of one dozen of Agric eggs medium size decreased year-on-year by 12.80 per cent and month-on-month by 0.96 per cent to N459.80 in March from N464.26 in February.

In addition, it said average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 1.73 per cent and decrease month-on-month by -0.74 per cent to N41.91 in March from N42.23 in February.

According to the report, the average price of one kg of tomato decreased year-on-year by 10.03 per cent and month-on-month by 6.32 per cent to N240.29 in March from N256.50 in February.

Source: NAN