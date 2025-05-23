President Tinubu Inaugurates Board Of NNPCL

President Bola Tinubu has officially inaugurated the board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), seven weeks after their appointment on April 2, 2025.

The brief swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday afternoon at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja. Among those inaugurated were the non-executive chairman, Ahmadu Kida, and the Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari.

Following the ceremony, President Tinubu proceeded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall.

The newly inaugurated 11-member board comprises regional representatives and industry experts. Members include Adedapo Segun and Bello Rabiu (North West), Yusuf Usman (North East), and Babs Omotowa, former Managing Director of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (North Central). Others are Austin Avuru (Non-Executive Director, South-South), David Ige (South-West), and Henry Obih (South-East).

Also on the board are Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance, who will represent the ministry, and Aminu Ahmed, representing the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Dignitaries in attendance at the event included the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.